Local Grants Natureland Wildlife Trust

This article was prepared by Local Grants and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Funding helps inspire the next generation of conservationists.

As the only wildlife park at the top of the South Island, Natureland Wildlife Trust is a leader in education and conservation initiatives in their community.

Thanks to Local Grants funding raised by Lotto NZ players, the Nelson-based wildlife park has been able to expand its volunteer and outreach programmes, and get more people involved in hands-on conservation.

The park is home to an incredible mix of animals, from cheeky primates and curious meerkats to porcupines and precious native species.

Wildlife Conservation Educator Jazz Danis says: “It’s about preserving these amazing and treasured species for future generations.”

For Danis, every day at Natureland is about making a difference – whether through school visits, volunteer programmes, community outreach, or hands-on conservation efforts.

From running educational tours for groups from early childhood through to the last years of high school, to visiting retirement villages, and even universities, their dedicated team ensures they can reach those who are unable to visit the park.

A huge part of the work at Natureland wouldn’t be possible without its volunteers who keep things running behind the scenes.

Funding support from Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board enables Natureland to employ a full-time volunteer coordinator, helping ensure their volunteers are trained. The park’s volunteer programme welcomes individuals from all walks of life, including retirees, people living with disabilities, and those facing mental health challenges.

“Many of our volunteers go on to careers in conservation, while others simply find a sense of purpose and community through their work at the park,” says Jazz.

This funding ensures the Trust can continue making conservation accessible to everyone.

One hundred per cent of Lotto NZ profits go back into helping communities across Aotearoa via the Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board. So, any time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re helping fund Local Grants for organisations like the Natureland Wildlife Trust – it’s a win for our communities, and a win for our endangered species.

To read more stories about our Local Grant Recipients visit: mylotto.co.nz/community-winners