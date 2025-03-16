Local Grants: KiwiHarvest

This article was prepared by Local Grants and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Fighting food waste by turning surplus into support.

Every day, tonnes of perfectly good food in Aotearoa is destined for landfill, while thousands of families struggle to put meals on the table and KiwiHarvest is on a mission to change that.

As one of the country’s largest food rescue organisations, KiwiHarvest collects surplus food that would otherwise go to waste and redistributes it to over 220 community groups and social service agencies nationwide, helping communities in need while reducing food waste. Since 2016, Local Grants funding raised by Lotto NZ players has helped KiwiHarvest ensure their vital work continues to reach more people in need.

Funding has allowed the charity to plan ahead and cover critical operational costs such as drivers, trucks, and warehouse operations.

Recent Local Grants funding of $150,000, enabled KiwiHarvest to rescue and deliver 159,914kg of food – equivalent to 355,366 meals, with a retail value of over $1.1 million – while preventing 423,774kg of CO2-eq emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

“The consistent support from Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board has been invaluable – without it, we simply couldn’t do what we do,” says Anne-Marie Friis, head of fundraising and marketing.

The demand for food rescue is continuously growing, with more food available to collect and a waiting list of charities eager to receive it. But KiwiHarvest’s work is more than just delivering food – it’s providing a crucial first step in helping people access further support.

“When we receive a grant, it feels like we’ve won the lottery, because we know it means more meals will reach families in need,” says Anne-Marie.

For many charities they work with, food is a gateway. It helps establish trust, bringing people in so they can access the additional services they need, whether it’s budgeting help, housing support, mental health services and much more.

KiwiHarvest welcomes all forms of support, from volunteers helping in their warehouses to donations that make a direct impact.

“We make every dollar count, and just $5 enables us to feed a family for a day. That’s three meals for four people,” Anne-Marie adds.

With branches in Auckland, Dunedin, Invercargill, and Queenstown, KiwiHarvest has rescued a total of 14.5 million kilograms of food to date – equating to 32.3 million meals and preventing 41 million kilograms of CO2-eq emissions.

One hundred per cent of Lotto NZ profits go back into helping communities across Aotearoa via the Lottery Grants Board. So, every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re helping fund Local Grants for initiatives like the KiwiHarvest – it’s a win for our communities, and it’s a win for the environment.

For more information visit: mylotto.co.nz/community-winners/local-grants-kiwi-harvest