‘Live well longer’ call to NZ business

Southern Cross Wayfinder Awards celebrate wellbeing at work.

Giving employees free public transport for their trips to and from work to help in reducing emissions and wellbeing days off for issues such as menstruation and menopause are some of the initiatives Kiwi businesses are running with or trialing in 2023.

These and other innovations have come to light from winning entries in the Southern Cross Health Insurance Wayfinder Awards, established to recognise and celebrate those businesses and business leaders championing wellbeing initiatives.

The winners were named at a function in Auckland in November. Southern Cross received 69 entries, just over a third of which were from small businesses.

Chief Executive, Nick Astwick, says good health is good for business. “We’ve got about 3500 businesses we work with – championing the New Zealand that invests in the human, not just the employee. The Wayfinder Awards is one way to recognise excellence in this field and inspire businesses with new ways to improve in this area.”

The Star Wayfarer Award went to Nadene Winchester, People and Capability Coordinator at Dynamic Controls in Christchurch, a company specialising in providing electronic control systems for power wheelchairs, scooters and other medical mobility products.

Judges recognised Winchester with Gold for her work in “absolutely transforming the company’s wellbeing experience for its global team…..with no expectation of recognition or appreciation for it.”

Dynamic Controls also operates in the UK and Asia and Winchester formed a global team -empowering it through five ways to wellbeing (connect, give, take notice, keep learning, be active) – and using it to unite the business around shared activities such as green lunches, fundraisers and access to programmes of wellbeing activity.

A full list of the awards is as follows:

Star Wayfarer Award

Gold: Nadene Winchester

Silver: Matthew Walker – Health, Safety and Wellbeing Committee Chair at Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Tahu

Bronze: Jen Southan – People Culture and Business Partner, Orix

True North Award

Gold: Rob Holmes – Discovery Director, PaperKite

Silver: Richard Schorfield – Chief Revenue Officer, Spectrum Consulting Ltd

Bronze: Joseph Zermatten – Compliance and Training Manager, CS Roofing

Holmes has made “a tremendous impact” to wellbeing at the company.

Among his achievements has been a change to sick leave – all employees are now able to take it from their first day at PaperKite rather than waiting six months for it to kick in – and the introduction of coaches through which every PaperKiter has a People Coach and a Discipline Lead to assist with personal and professional development.

New Horizon Award

Gold: Spark

Silver: Find Recruitment

Bronze: Profile Group

In 2021 Spark launched a wellbeing strategy for its people called Mahi Tahi by using the four cornerstones of Māori health – physical, spiritual, family, mental.

Among steps introduced were the certification of Spark people as wellbeing coaches (to date there are 55 coaches) able to work with those who require mental health coaching and support, not only to help them face challenges but to improve their overall wellbeing.

For those needing more acute mental health support, Spark has partnerships with two qualified psychologists.

Small Business Award

Gold: Thankyou Payroll

Silver: Maynard Marks

Bronze: Find Recruitment

Adopting a holistic approach to the wellbeing of its employees, the company has instituted a number of measures including the introduction of fully subsidised Southern Cross Health Insurance for all permanent staff and paid leave covering both physical and mental wellbeing.

It initiated a free trial to encourage employees to decrease emissions by using public transport at no cost to them for their commute to and from the office and rolled out a scheme giving employees access to interest free loans to buy e-bikes.

Medium Business Award

Gold: Marlborough Lines

Silver: Christchurch Casino

Bronze: DHL Express

Marlborough Lines has introduced 19 initiatives including Life and Income Protection Insurance for every employee, annual health checks (blood glucose, blood pressure, eyesight, hearing and lung function), annual flu injections and annual skin checks.

It has also introduced an annual wellbeing benefit of $500 to enable employees to buy bikes, pay for sports memberships and other equipment relating to sports and hobbies.

It allows flexible work options including a nine-day fortnight and provides a paid day of leave for an employee on their birthday.

Large Business Award

Gold: Kiwibank

Silver: RealNZ

Bronze: Spark

In 2021 Kiwibank created Ngā Kauwaka (our culture) which included Ka tīmata i a tātou (a place to belong), Me Māia (rise to the challenge), Tapatahi (better together) and Ngā Kiritaki (customer at the heart).

It has introduced a number of initiatives including quarterly wellbeing days in addition to annual leave, supported leave (this could be for sickness, menstruation or menopause, gender transitioning, caring for dependents, the death of a pet or extended bereavement leave) and a paid volunteer day every year.

The six award judges were: Nick Astwick, Chief Executive, Southern Cross Health Society (convenor), Dr Denise Quinlan, Director of the New Zealand Institute of Wellbeing & Resilience, Professor Grant Schofield, Professor of Public Health, Director Human Potential Centre at the Auckland University of Technology and Chief Science Officer, PreKure, Carolyn Luey, Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, NZME, Victoria Young, Investigations Editor, Business Desk, NZME and Shaun Robinson, Chief Executive, Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

