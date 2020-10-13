Ladies Night returns

Photo / Supplied

Get the girls together for a fabulous night at Mitre 10 MEGA Napier

Ladies Night is back this Thursday 1st December at Mitre 10 Mega Napier! Get the girls together for an evening of fun and games, hosted by Adam and Megan from The Hits Hawkes Bay Breakfast Show.

The annual event takes place after-hours at the store on 180 Prebensen Drive between 6pm and 8:30pm. It’s a fantastic opportunity pick up the tips and tricks (and, most importantly, the tools) that you need to get your DIY project underway! With the summer season upon us, now is the perfect time to brighten up your bathroom or build the veggie garden of your dreams! There will be a huge range of suppliers on hand to offer up their advice and inspiration, as well as 15% discount storewide (exclusions apply).

But Ladies Night is more than a good excuse to browse the aisles of our much-loved home improvement store. All funds from the ticket sales for the event will go directly to Multiple Sclerosis Society Hawke’s Bay. The society began in 1976 and is part of the national non-profit organisation, MS NZ. They provide advice and support for those affected by Multiple Sclerosis. Since the Society began, they have hosted many fundraising events from clothing sales to bike rides and 10km walks. They strive for advocacy for those suffering from MS, and aim to ensure that they receive the care and guidance that they need to live their lives to the fullest.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that affects central nervous system, including the brain and the spinal cord. It is a debilitating condition which can result in permanent nerve damage and in some cases, disability. The disease can affect any one at any age, but it is most prevalent in young adults and women, with the average age of a person diagnosed being 34. In New Zealand, around 134 new cases of Multiple Sclerosis are identified every year – but it is important to bear in mind that MS is not infectious.

Multiple Sclerosis affects individuals in different ways. Some cases of the disease are severe, and worsen as time goes by. However, others may find that they only ever experience mild symptoms of the disease, and are able to continue their lives without intervention.

The symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis can include (but are not limited to) dysfunction of the bladder and/or bowel, problems with speech and swallowing, and difficulty with cognitive processing. The most common symptom, which is estimated to affect around 80% of those diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, is fatigue. Fatigue causes a person to feel constantly weak and tired, to the point of exhaustion. The feeling of fatigue can seriously interfere with daily activities and is different to simply feeling sleepy at the end of a long day.

Unfortunately, no one knows the exact cause of Multiple Sclerosis – and there is no cure. Certain therapies and medications can help with symptoms and reduce the speed at which the disease progresses. Multiple Sclerosis Society Hawke’s Bay provides a wide range of informative resources to help support people who have been diagnosed with MS, and to educate their carers and Whānau. The Society hosts regular coffee mornings and group meet ups across Hawkes Bay, from Napier to Waipukuarau, giving people with Multiple Sclerorsis opportunity to chat with others who have “been there”. The funds raised from the ticket sales of this fantastic event will help to continue the incredible work of Multiple Sclerosis Society Hawke’s Bay.

Ladies Night: Mitre 10 Mega Napier, 180 Prebensen Drive on Thursday 10th December 6-8:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased in-store at Mitre 10 Mega Napier or Hastings, or online at www.eventbrite.co.nz