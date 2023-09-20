Kiwi Meal Time Trends

Seared Fillet Steak with Pesto Butter Sauce.

HelloFresh report shows Kiwi taste buds are changing.

When it comes to meal time Kiwis are increasingly opting for something a little different – getting interactive around the table.

“Interactive or communal cooking and eating is about building a meal at the table – creating DIY pizzas, burgers, salads and more,” says Hannah Gilbert, Senior Director Product Development for Australia and New Zealand at meal kit delivery company HelloFresh.

“It is a concept when the imperfect comes into play, where it is more important for people to enjoy the moment together and for the dish to look real instead of perfect.”

Gilbert, who heads up teams developing HelloFresh recipes for New Zealand and Australia, says the idea - which spiked in 2022 - was one of several interesting trends identified in the company’s 2023 Taste of the Nation report.

Compiled following an analysis of 2022 customer data, the report revealed there has been a rise in demand for low-calorie meals, an on-going passion for international cuisines, a demand for more sustainable meal options and a desire to add ingredient “twists” to classic or traditional recipes.

It also showed that when it comes to food, Kiwis may be more adventurous than those living across the ditch in Australia.

Thai Green Curry.

“Kiwis in particular enjoy Asian food, especially Korean and Vietnamese,” says Gilbert. “I think this is because New Zealand is, in many ways, more of a cultural melting pot than Australia and people are more familiar with these foods.”

The Taste of the Nation report analyses customer feedback about what they think of recipes and their menu selections which show the company what are the most popular meals.

“In this way we are able to create dishes that play to these trends, cater for any gaps in our ingredients and enhance people’s lives through convenience, variety of offering, value for money and helping them make more sustainable food choices,” Gilbert says.

“But we are also seeing customers put new twists on classic dishes and finding new ways to make old favourites more exciting. As a result, our culinary team is working on bringing more innovative flavours that complement and elevate these classics, allowing people to cook what they love while exploring new flavour profiles.”

Gilbert’s team of recipe developers and testers create 20 new recipes each week. Last year a total of 596 were developed which included 70 that were plant based, 123 kid friendly, 248 low calorie and 116 “carb smart”.

She says the growing cost of living is having a big impact on how people eat by forcing belt tightening: “The report shows that many are looking for ways to make their dollars go further without compromising their enjoyment of food.

“Our analysis revealed that 50 per cent (of HelloFresh customers) are being forced to rethink their typical food purchases, shift to buying items less resource heavy and cooking meals that are more cost effective.”

She says budget-friendly vegetarian dishes are popular as are convenient, quick meals in which HelloFresh prepares ingredients, such as pre-chopped vegetables, in exact amounts to reduce preparation time so money isn’t wasted on ingredients people don’t need or that require lots of power.

“Thanks to our short supply chain, our meals have 25 per cent lower C02 compared to the exact same meals prepared with ingredients bought from a supermarket.”

Many HelloFresh customers are also trying air fryers which use hot air to cook food and use less energy than conventional ovens or cooktops. The fryers also produce crispy food exteriors, similar to deep frying, but without the need for oil.

Gilbert says HelloFresh offers a vast array of meal options covering different preferences and meal occasions. Over 40 recipes are available each week covering everything from dinner to lunch, desserts and snacks.

“We also help remove the hassle from meal times by looking after the meal planning, prepping and grocery shopping and delivering it straight to the door so Kiwis can focus on what’s most important to them.

Beef with Cheddar – Gouda Fondue, USA.

“A selection of nutritious recipes that allow Kiwis to try healthier options without sacrificing on quality or flavour are offered with each week a range of Dietitian Approved, Carb Smart and Calorie Smart options available,” she says.

The most popular 2022 dishes as identified by the report included Thai Green Chicken Curry (top spicy dish), Beef with Cheddar – Gouda Fondue, USA (top international cuisine), Seared Fillet Steak with Pesto Butter Sauce (the most ordered recipe) and Chicken Alfredo and Fresh Fettuccine with Almonds (top fresh and fast recipe).

HelloFresh also has a partnership with Plastic Bank – a social enterprise founded in Canada – through which it supports recycling ecosystems in under developed nations.

HelloFresh has also recently launched a paper cool pouch, a 100 per cent recyclable refrigerated pouch to ensure refrigerated items stay at a controlled temperature with the paper honeycomb core and an adhesive seal.

