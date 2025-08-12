Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertorial by Sanitarium

Sanitarium - Advertorial

Kiwi Kid Filo Scores Big with Weet-Bix and Rugby Legends


This article was prepared by Sanitarium and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Reporter Filoialii caught up with Black Ferns Alana and Chelsea Bremner, and All Blacks Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea, to find out who was the biggest Weet-Bix kid. Sanitarium is now taking the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save