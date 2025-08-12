Kiwi Kid Filo Scores Big with Weet-Bix and Rugby Legends

This article was prepared by Sanitarium and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Reporter Filoialii caught up with Black Ferns Alana and Chelsea Bremner, and All Blacks Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea, to find out who was the biggest Weet-Bix kid. Sanitarium is now taking the mic and interviewing Filoialii about his experience.

What is the best thing about being a Weet-Bix Kiwi Kid? I love Weet-Bix, they are so yum.

You were recently a Kea Kids reporter is that your first time reporting for the media? No, I have been in many Kea Kids videos.

What was your favourite part about interviewing a couple of All Blacks and Black Ferns? Meeting the All Blacks in general, learning about them. The Black Fern sisters were cool too, you could see that they loved each other and did so many things together that it made it easier for the job.

Were you nervous about giving reporting and interviewing a go? No, not really, no.

What is your advice to other Kiwi kids who also want to try something new? One step at a time.

We also heard you on the radio. How was that experience? Amazing – that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

What’s your favourite breakfast? Truthfully, Weet-Bix is up there, but chocolate cake!

How do you like to have your Weet-Bix? First of all, I put three in if I’m hungry, two if I’m not, then I put the milk in, then a truck load of sugar.

