These Karaage Chicken Sushi Cups are quick to make and are perfect for lunchboxes.
Ingredients:
For the sushi cups
To garnish
- Kewpie mayonnaise
- Sesame seeds
- Spring onions, sliced
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200°C and lightly grease a muffin tray.
- Cook karaage chicken for 15 minutes. Turn the oven down to 180°C.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the rice and vinegar and mix until well combined.
- Place 2-3 tablespoons of rice in the center of a nori sheet and place it in a muffin hole. Repeat until all 12 cups are ready.
- Slice the karaage chicken bites in 4-6 pieces and top each cup with up to 6 bits. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Once ready, remove from the tray, drizzle with Kewpie mayonnaise and sprinkle with Spring onions and sesame seeds.