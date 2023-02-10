Japan travel mantra - do it

Kurabito Stay. Photo / Supplied.

Five immersive cultural experiences await tourists to Japan.

People often say ‘you’ve got to see it to believe it’, but an increasing number of travellers are planning their adventures with the ethos that you’ve got to do it to truly understand it.

The immersive travel trend is growing fast, not least because it promises travel experiences that are more than Instagram-deep – enriched with authentic cultural activities and local interactions that make memories last a lifetime and give you knowledge about a destination you can’t gain any other way.

With its varied geographical regions and local customs steeped in history, Japan is a top destination for adventurous travellers looking to get hands-on and involved during their stay.

Taking you out of Japan’s city gateways and into the cultural heartlands beyond, Japan National Tourism Organization suggests five immersive experiences that are well worth considering for your next trip.

Live from the land at Miyama Futon and Breakfast

Only a 75-minute drive north of Kyoto in the mountain retreat of Miyama village, you can experience what traditional Japanese rural living is really like.

Situated against an awe-inspiring mountainous backdrop, Miyama Futon and Breakfast invites guests to stay in one of its thatched farmhouses where you’ll have the chance to appreciate the beauty of traditional Japanese architecture and experience real country pastimes.

Miyama Futon & Breakfast. Photo / Supplied.

While the peaceful natural surrounds are perfect for enjoying some rest and relaxation, calming walks or scenic cycling adventures, guests are invited to participate in a variety of typical local activities during their stay.

Activities to choose from include learning the skills and techniques of a thatched roof craftsman, trying your hand at organic farming practices, and exercising your creative flair in a bamboo craft workshop or mochi making class.

As a guest, you might even appreciate the wholesome experiences of collecting your own freshly laid eggs for breakfast or cooking your evening meal using the fresh local produce provided.

Learn the art of sake making at Kurabito Stay

In the Saku region of Nagano Prefecture, you can experience a couple of days in the life of a sake brewer (kurabito), all under the guidance of a master sake brewer.

Kurabito Stay, located on the premises of the centuries-old Kitsukura Shuzo Sake Brewery, offers programmes lasting up to three days where you’re given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to exchange your travelling gear for the traditional white smock worn by sake brewers.

Alongside other guests, you’ll spend your days immersed in the ancient and artistic sake brewing process, from educating your palate with a comprehensive tasting seminar to preparing the koji rice for fermentation and designing your own unique sake bottle label.

Evenings at Kurabito Stay will be spent enjoying freshly prepared local dishes before retiring for some rest and relaxation in one of the brewery’s refurbished 100-year-old guest rooms.

Have a go at making your own udon noodles

Often dubbed Japan’s ‘noodle hotel’, Udon House in Mitoyo, Kagawa Prefecture, invites guests to participate in the art of udon noodle making – all while having plenty of fun along the way.

During a two-day stay at the hotel, you’ll join a comprehensive udon noodle crafting class where you’ll learn the time-honoured techniques of kneading, rolling and, importantly, allowing the dough enough time to rest.

Udon House. Photo / Supplied.

With the culinary science and skills under your belt, the fun begins with lessons on how to cut the perfect udon noodle and workshops where you’ll be encouraged to explore and taste the different types of broth.

To help you complete your stay with the perfect dish, you’ll learn more about what makes the perfect udon by visiting local udon restaurants on a breakfast tour before heading to a local farm to harvest your own vegetables.

Do your bit for sustainable tourism with a visit to zero waste town, Kamikatsu

In Japan’s southern Tokushima Prefecture, the town of Kamikatsu has its sights set on eliminating all waste.

Environmentally conscious beer enthusiasts visiting the region can pay a visit to Rise & Win Brewing Co – a one-of-a-kind craft beer brewery that is largely constructed with upcycled materials from around the town.

It’s impossible to miss the brewery’s characteristic facade from the roadside which is made up of mismatched upcycled windows. While there, you’ll learn about their sustainable brewing practices and, of course, have the chance to enjoy a few cold brews for yourself.

In Kamikatsu, you can even stay overnight with a clear head by checking in to the town’s awarded zero-waste Hotel Why.

The hotel is constructed from local cedar and uses upcycled doors, windows, and furniture from old buildings. More than just a hotel, guests are invited to delve deeper into Kamikatsu’s eco credentials by joining a tour of the nearby waste centre to see how the town integrates recycling into everyday life.

Alternatively, Kamikatsu is also home to the Inow Kamikatsu homestay programme where guests can choose to stay in a traditional Japanese house and take part in a variety of localised activities including farming, cooking, and finding out about the town’s 45 different waste categories.

Become a ninja for a day in Kyoto

Why not test your hidden ninja skills with a one or two-hour traditional ninja training class at Ninja Dojo and Store in Kyoto. Characterised by their stealthy martial arts capabilities, ninja have long been the subject of Japanese folklore and popular media, known for their mysterious and sometimes deceptive charm.

During your class, you’ll become totally transformed into a true ninja as you experience what it’s like to wear authentic ninja clothing while holding your very own ninja sword.

Ninja Dojo & Store. Photo / Supplied.

A unique experience that is designed to be both educational and fun, you’ll be taken through the various disciplines of ninja including breathing techniques, how to use secret moves to evade enemies like sword-dodging, and how to use ninja weapons.

Ninja star throwing and target practice using ninja blow darts are just some of the action-packed thrills of an experience at Ninja Dojo and Store.

You can also choose to join a ninja trekking half-day tour at Kyoto’s Mt Daimonji where you’ll be shown crucial ninja survival techniques, meditation methods, and how to become a proficient ninja mountain walker.

For more information on travel to Japan and for current entry requirements, visit www.japan.travel/en/au/.