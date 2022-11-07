Japan, an adventurers' playground

Zao Onsen Ski Resort, Yamagata. Image by JNTO.

Having fun out in nature is the way to get to know the real Japan.

Japan is a smorgasbord of contrasting landscapes from its renowned snow-capped mountains and volcanic peaks to its dense forests, meandering canyons, and reefs bathed in crystalline waters.

Unsurprisingly, the country is the ultimate adventurer's playground offering a diverse range of outdoor activities suited to all kinds of interests from the most intrepid adrenaline-inducing pursuits to much more relaxed ways of soaking up the awe-inspiring surrounds.

Whatever adventure you choose, getting amongst nature and having plenty of fun along the way is a great way to get to know the real Japan. In this article, the Japan National Tourism Organization highlights some of the best and most uniquely Japanese adventure activities to consider for your next trip to this incredible country.

Coast-to-coast trekking from Yamagata to Miyagi Prefecture

There's probably no better way to appreciate Japan's diverse natural scenery than taking a guided trek from one coast to another through mountainous interiors and picturesque farms and villages.

A popular route in northern Japan connects the Sea of Japan coast of Yamagata Prefecture to the Pacific coast of Miyagi Prefecture through three different pilgrimage routes including the Three Holy Mountains of Dewa, the Michinoku Coastal Trail, and the Narrow Road to the Deep North. The adjacent Yamagata and Miyagi Prefectures can each be reached from Tokyo by shinkansen in approximately two and a half hours.

During the journey, which takes around six days, you'll encounter local farmers, fishermen and artisans, taste their fresh local produce and enjoy many once-in-a-lifetime experiences from private Shinto prayer ceremonies and mountain hot springs to river cruising down the Mogami River.



Drift ice hiking in Hokkaido

If you didn't think it was possible to walk on water, think again. During the winter months, the Sea of Okhotsk is famous for its otherworldly creation of gigantic slabs of drift ice that get pushed toward Hokkaido's shore and beaches.

The town of Utoro on the north-eastern coast of Hokkaido is the easiest access point for ice hikers with 90-minute walking tours regularly departing from the town throughout February and March.

As well as having the surreal experience of looking back at Hokkaido's shoreline on foot, hikers might even be lucky enough to spot a seal or two resting on the ice.

Volcanic mountain cycling in Kyushu

Mt Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture. Image by Tom Vining on Unsplash.

Piercing the skies above central Kyushu, Mt Aso is one of the world's largest volcanoes and home to some of the most exciting biking trails on the planet thanks to the region's spellbinding topography created by historical eruptions. Guided mountain bike tours are recommended in the area because some of the most scenic trails can be hard for visitors to find.

Highlights of joining a mountain bike tour of Mt Aso include riding along the rim of the crater while soaking up panoramic views of the valley below, cruising through the emerald-green grasslands of Kusasenri, visiting the dramatic Sensuikyo Gorge, and an overnight onsen stay in one of the idyllic surrounding villages at the mountain's base.



World-class powder skiing adventures

Icy landscape in Miyagi Prefecture. Image by Denise Metz on Unsplash.

Regarded as one of the top destinations in the world for skiing and snowboarding, a winter visit to Japan simply wouldn't be complete without a trip to the country's mountainous alpine regions.

Ski resorts are dotted all over including the largest, Niseko in Hokkaido, to smaller hot spring villages and the well-known Nagano resort which is within easy reach from Tokyo and globally renowned for hosting the 1998 Winter Olympics.

Depending on your skill level, Japan's varied powder snow-covered slopes are ideal for families and beginners, as well as those looking to push their boundaries on an historic Olympic run or other rugged mountain peaks.



White water rafting through Japan's scenic canyons

Rafting in Tokushima Prefecture. Image by JNTO.

For an exhilarating way to experience some of Japan's many canyons, why not get your lifejacket, paddle, and helmet at the ready for a rollercoaster white water rafting ride.

With varied river courses flowing all over the country from calming gentle rapids to thrilling raging torrents, there are canyon rafting adventures to suit all experience levels – some even offer overnight glamping experiences as part of the journey.

Kyushu's Kuma River and Hokkaido's Mukawa River offer some incredible scenic rafting courses while there are also several rivers throughout the largest island of Honshu and closer to Tokyo to choose from.



Scuba diving among Okinawa's tropical marine life

With over 150 islands scattered in the East China Sea, Japan's southernmost Okinawa Prefecture is home to idyllic white sand beaches, warm tropical waters, and vibrant coral reefs.

Unsurprisingly, the prefecture is a haven for underwater exploration with the Ishigaki and Yaeyama Islands two of Japan's most popular dive destinations boasting diverse and unspoilt underwater ecosystems.



Majestic manta rays, schools of rainbow-coloured fish, and rare green turtles are just some of the unique sub-aquatic charms you'll discover around the coral-fringed shores of the Ishigaki and Yaeyama Islands.

For more information on travel to Japan and for current entry requirements visit https://www.japan.travel/en/au/

As of October 11, 2022, independent travellers from New Zealand no longer require a visa to visit Japan