Investigating the 'Wellington Effect'

Intrepid reporter Leigh Hart probes the capital's mystique.

I wasn't really surprised when the NZ Herald asked me to do a research piece on why Wellington seems to be such a good place to do business. After all, I am one of the country's most respected businessmen.



In fact, I have forgotten more about business than most people currently know – and this probably gives me a certain edge.

My career in business began in real estate, where I adopted an unorthodox high-stakes approach of 'Buy high, sell low' to every deal I did. I went broke 72 hours later but the experience made me realise that you never stop learning when it comes to business.



Later, there were many more failures, the most high profile probably being Faxbook – a social media platform run from thousands of noisy analogue fax machines, as opposed to the copycat online versions like Facebook, that came out shortly after.

That experience taught me timing is everything in business – and that the paper and ink cartridge bills for sending a cute photo of your cat to a thousand followers can be astronomical.

Ryan Cooke and Simon Carville / Supplied.

More recently I have launched the Snackachangi chip range. I wanted to re-invent the wheel, without actually taking it off the car, so to speak. So rather than launch a salt and vinegar flavour, we opted to try and do what people said couldn't be done. We put the vinegar in first and called them Vinegar and Salt.

But enough about me. A few weeks back I found myself in Wellington talking to a select group of businesses who enjoy what people are referring to as the 'Wellington Effect'.

Sharesies, the online investment platform, and Marsello Marketing are two businesses that talked up the creative/digital work force available in Wellington. Many of their personnel have been based there for years, and have spent time with other creative juggernauts like Xero. You can check out the full interviews and some impromptu hilarity from me in the link below.

My body clock hit 12.05 so, eager for a break, I found myself down at Fortune Favours craft brewery. It was here it dawned on me what a positive effect the likes of conveniently located craft breweries and funky cafes can have on a business environment. All located nearby within the CBD.

These places enable business owners to mix business with pleasure, meet like-minded people and share ideas and there seems to be plenty of that collaborative spirit on tap in Wellington.

It's because Wellington has more craft breweries than any other part of the country that Froth Technologies set up their yeast production facility in the capital. This small team of go-getters saw an opportunity to develop, culture and distribute unique strains of New Zealand yeast to breweries all over the world – and Wellington gives them a strong platform from which to operate.

Leighton / Supplied.

Let's talk about Abel Odor. Frances Shoemack moved her perfume company from Amsterdam to Wellington because she felt it to be a supportive business community. Plenty of people and business initiatives were available to help her transform her site into a hi-tech natural fragrance house.



It was now about 12.45 and I was feeling a little peckish, so I found myself in a central city noodle house.( I would use their name but they charged me full price, so I don't want to give them free publicity.)

It was here that I encountered Bobby Lloyd from 'Reusable Bowl' a business that eliminates waste through reusable takeaway packaging.

I was unable to ask Bobby too many questions as I was highly invested in my number 64, Sambal Kang Kong with chicken, but I could listen. For him, the Wellington Effect seemed to be the access he had to government and decision makers in Wellington.

I could have talked longer with Bobby and all the other businesses but, unfortunately, I had left my wallet back at Fortune Favours craft brewery so I needed to return there to pick it up.



