Invest in yourself with Bree Tomasel, bought to you by Milford

Episode 3: Investing beyond KiwiSaver

Already got your KiwiSaver account sorted? Great – so what’s next? In this episode of Invest in Yourself with Bree Tomasel, brought to you by Milford, the ZM host teams up with Milford Senior KiwiSaver Adviser Liam Robertson to explore how investing beyond KiwiSaver can help you nail your life goals. They break down why having additional investments provides more flexibility and liquidity – and explain what that actually means – as well as what to consider when setting up a second fund alongside your KiwiSaver account.

Disclaimer: This video is in paid partnership with Milford and is intended to provide general information only. It does not take into account your investment needs or personal circumstances. It is not intended to be viewed as investment or financial advice.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Investment involves risk and returns can be negative as well as positive. Milford Funds Limited is the issuer of the Milford KiwiSaver Plan. Please read the Plan’s Product Disclosure Statement at milfordasset.com/. Before investing you may wish to seek financial advice. For more information on our financial advice services please visit milfordasset.com/getting-advice