Inside Fairview’s success

This article was prepared by Premier Lifestyle Villages and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

“Give it 100% or don’t even start,” say founders Dave and Scott.

Before Fairview Lifestyle Village, the land it sits on was farmland. Horses grazed the paddocks, and llamas roamed next door. Dave McFarlane saw the potential for something more. “We set out to do things differently,” he says.

With a background in construction and a decade spent in Australia, Dave knew the ups and downs of the industry. He bought an aged-care facility in Henderson. From there, the idea for Fairview began to take shape.

He drew inspiration from overseas. “Villages in the States were on another level, not only in terms of scale but what they were offering with their facilities. They were like luxury resorts.”

Retirement villages in New Zealand were still relatively basic – far from the lifestyle communities we’re used to seeing today. “We thought, let’s step it up a bit. Let’s go a bit bigger.” Not just in ambition, but in size too. “At the time, houses in New Zealand were getting bigger every year. Why would we place retirees in homes designed 20 or 30 years ago?”

The site on Auckland’s North Shore was carefully chosen for its gently sloping, north-facing aspect. “It’s angled to the sun, so living areas can be naturally warmed.”

Dave partnered with long-time friend Scott Vernon. They brought on architect John D’Anvers early in the process to design spacious villas surrounded by generous gardens. Dave oversaw construction, while Scott focused on selling the homes. Demand was strong from day one. It remains strong today.

Later, John and Mary Gardner joined the team. They took on village management and sales, helping to shape the warm, welcoming atmosphere Fairview is known for today. Today, the Gardners are residents of the village themselves.

Having a care facility on site was part of the vision from the beginning. “It’s something the Aussies and Americans did. And for us, it was always the plan to have a registered nurse on site to respond to the emergency alerts from our residents,” says Dave.

His mother Betty was one of Fairview’s first residents. A passionate gardener, she lived in a villa for 18 years, then moved into an apartment in the lodge, and eventually into Fairview Care. “She started having falls and had to use the emergency call buttons a few times. That’s when the decision was made to enter care.”

Fairview Care continues to operate at capacity. The waitlist, now a constant, points to a broader trend as New Zealand’s population ages and demand for care services increases.

Dave’s sister Lynn played a key role in shaping Fairview Care. She ran the unit for five years and helped to set the standard for the high level of support the village provides. His son Jono is continuing the family legacy, overseeing construction across both Fairview and Settlers. “Jono is a perfectionist,” says Dave proudly. “When a villa or apartment comes on the market, it’s refurbished to the highest standard.”

Fairview, now in its 25th year, and its sister village Settlers Lifestyle Village remain privately owned. Management is accessible and responsive. “That’s an advantage of having management on site.”

As for Dave’s involvement, he says, “I still walk the village today, keeping an eye on maintenance and development projects. I know and chat with our residents and staff, and Scott and I both maintain a strong personal interest in their wellbeing.”

From farmland to one of the North Shore’s most sought-after lifestyle villages, Fairview reflects Dave and Scott’s philosophy: “If you do something, you have to do it properly. You give it 100% or you don’t even start.”

