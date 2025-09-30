How touring UK & Europe is changing

Sleek, smart, personal: The travel packages for today’s tourists.

Experiencing the charms of Britain and Europe in more personal and intimate ways is transforming holidays there for Kiwi travellers.

International travel company Globus is busting a long-held travel myth by giving people the chance to explore the UK and continental Europe through both small 15-person group discovery tours and even more intimate independent touring options.

Globus, which has been partnering in New Zealand with YOU Travel & Cruise for over 15 years, has seen its tours evolve to meet the preferences of modern tourists.

Angela Webber, New Zealand General Manager of Globus, says while the company’s traditional escorted coach tours remain popular, “they are now slower paced and more in depth, focusing on one or two regions or exploring fewer countries.

“Touring is changing; people are looking for different experiences, ones that fit them,” she says. “So, we’ve set about reimagining touring by turning the traditional or classic trip into something smarter, sleeker and more personal with thoughtfully mapped itineraries and built-in free time.”

Webber says these new escorted tours are designed for those who crave the intimacy of small group travel yet still want to experience in epic proportions delights such as the old-world charm of London, the magic and romance of Paris, the laid-back atmosphere of Amsterdam.

As well as the small group tours Globus has designed independent touring whereby people can tailor holidaying to fit their interests such as around culture or food.

“Accommodation, transport, breakfast, some sight-seeing - all are included meaning people have the benefits of a tour without being in a group,” Webber says.

People can purchase these holiday packages through YOU Travel & Cruise, at any of their over Kiwi-owned and operated 22 stores across Aotearoa.

YOU Travel & Cruise Marketing Manager Kim Beere says it is passionate about crafting journeys that are as seamless as they are unforgettable through its partnership with Globus.

“Whether people are dreaming of a European escape, a guided adventure, or a river cruise, we’ll match them with the perfect Globus Family of Brands experience to suit their travel style. Then, we’ll take care of the rest - flights, accommodation, transfers and more - so all they need to do is relax and enjoy the journey.”

The new Globus small group tours feature an average group size of just 15 (this number applies to Europe, elsewhere in the world the average number is 18) and offer more freedom, flexibility and room to roam.

“We are excited to go small in a great, big way,” Webber says. “By orchestrating life-size moments in pared down settings, the Small Group Discovery tours afford travellers unique accommodations, exclusive excursions and special access throughout Europe.”

Despite these changes, classic Globus coach tours in groups of 35 to 40 people are still an option for holidaymakers. As Webber says classic doesn’t mean ordinary, it means original.

“Globus invented the art of touring in 1928 and has been evolving it ever since. With our Classic Tours you get the curated, iconic, and stress-free experience that started it all,” she says.

Cliffs of Moher Ireland

Webber also oversees the Globus Family of Brands (GFOB) in New Zealand. These include Globus itself (it started business in Switzerland in 1928 and is still family-owned), Cosmos (the company’s value-based brand) and Avalon Waterways which has been operating river cruises throughout Europe since 2004.

One of Globus’ top-selling European tours is the 24-day Britain and Ireland in Depth tour, a trip that truly pours on the charm.

Royals and writers, artists and architects, real-life warriors and fictional spies - you’ll walk in the footsteps of them all throughout the legendary cities, seaside villages, and quaint countryside hamlets of England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Coast to coast, castle to castle, and pub to pub, you’ll drink in the classic landmarks and landscapes, the famous rivers and ruins, the breathtaking islands and highlands, and the celebrated stories behind them all. From Abbey Road to Penny Lane and Stonehenge to Clava Cairns, this is the rock star of all Britain and Ireland vacations.

Sicily Italy

Among the Globus Small Group Discovery tours are:

Enchanting Italy

With more room to roam in Rome and space to savour the pleasures and treasures of Umbria and Tuscany, travellers will never miss a sight, bite, or decadent delight - from the Eternal City to the timeless traditions of culture, cuisine, and captivating romance in Venice and Florence.

Captivating Spain

Begin in Madrid, where Hemingway was inspired to pen great novels, explore Málaga where Picasso was born to revolutionise art history, and continue to Granada where brave bullfighters enter the ring as they have since 1784. Explore the rich Moorish influences on architecture and culture, sail on the waterways of Albufera National Park where water birds of every size flock to its sanctuary. Dig into the perfect pan of Valencia paella and tap into conversation over afternoon tapas in Barcelona.

Costa Del Dol Spain

One of the most popular Globus independent tours is a trip to discover the history, culture and modernity of three vibrant European cities – London, Paris and Amsterdam.

London

Offering the perfect balance of old-world charm and contemporary vibrancy, there’s never a dull moment in London. Marvel at iconic landmarks like Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London. A show in the West End is a non-negotiable and a guided tour of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre is another wonderful experience.

Paris

In this truly magical city, romance and sophistication reign supreme. Art aficionados will delight in the Louvre Museum, home to masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, while foodies can indulge in gourmet delights at Michelin-starred restaurants or sample decadent pastries at local patisseries.

Amsterdam

Leisurely cruises along picturesque canals, elegant gabled houses, historic bridges, quirky boutiques and cosy cafes await visitors to this laid-back city. Enjoy a coffee at a traditional Dutch coffee shop, visit the Van Gogh Museum or explore the Anne Frank House for a poignant glimpse into history.

For more information:

YOU Travel & Cruise

Phone: 0800 968 872

Website: Youtravel.co.nz