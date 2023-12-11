How to be happy campers at Xmas

Taking some clever devices makes holiday camping even more fun.

Camping – the great New Zealand outdoors experience enjoyed by families the length and breadth of Aotearoa and a great rite of passage.

It’s hugely popular because ours is a land of the outdoors and there are few greater pleasures than getting into nature, stargazing and listening to waves breaking, the sound of the bush and native birds.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s glamping or just pitching a tent in campgrounds and holiday parks, camper vans, making a temporary home on Department of Conservation campsites or free camping – all forms of the pastime can be exhilarating.

But camping is not without its tougher moments – weather, lack of preparedness and loss of home comforts can intrude sometimes. So it’s important to take with you some clever, space-conscious devices that can make camping life even more fun…like some of the Ryobi 18V ONE+ range of battery-powered equipment.

Coldly go where none has gone before

Forget packing the kitchen sink for that Christmas camping trip but remember to take your Ryobi 18V ONE+ 23L Fridge Freezer to keep your food and drinks cool. A great companion for barbecues, picnics, beach trips and camping, this Fridge Freezer can run on 12/24V, 240V or completely off the grid using the same 18V ONE+ batteries that power your favourite Ryobi 18V ONE+ tools.

The unit can hold up to 33 cans (375ml) and temperatures can be adjusted between -20 °C to 20 °C. It’s easy to transport with large wheels and a swing handle and has a compartment for two 18V ONE+ batteries. The Fridge Freezer runs off one battery and, when that is depleted, power is automatically drawn from the second one.

The Ryobi Fridge Freezer can be run 12/24V vehicle power adapter and can top up small electronic devices via a USB port. Sold as a Kit, 2 x 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah Batteries and an 18V ONE+ 2A Charger are included.

Things that go zap in the night

Let pesky sandflies and mozzies see the light and deal to them and other flying pests when camping, with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper Lantern. The Ryobi Bug Zapper’s UV light attracts and kills bugs instantly with an electrified grid. Illuminate your campsite with the unit’s top-mounted 360° adjustable light output lantern. It is a truly mobile unit that’s easy to carry or hang in elevated areas.

The 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah Battery can be used to power this Bug Zapper Lantern and more than 100 tools from the Ryobi ONE+ range. Use the Zapper’s USB port to recharge smaller electronic devices.

This kit includes an 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper, UV Globe, 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah Battery and 18V 1.5A Charger.

Be a happy lamper

The portable Ryobi 18V ONE+ LED Lantern with USB is a must-have lighting accessory for camping, night fishing or outdoor entertaining. Enjoy 360° of light no matter where you put it and adjust between three brightness settings - and when any of your small electronic devices need charging, use the USB port to top them up.

Hang the lantern using the integrated carry handle or stand it on flat surfaces. Achieve up to 56 hours of light with an 18V ONE+ 5.0Ah Battery on the lowest brightness setting.

Have the power

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Battery Topper turns any ONE+ battery into a 240V cordless outlet. It’s the first of its kind in New Zealand. Designed to be used where a power cord won’t reach, the Battery Topper is perfect for powering or charging small electronics, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, LED lights and fans – and plenty of other devices (a standard laptop uses 70 watts).

This topper can charge two electronic devices at once, plus it has a standard 240-volt outlet.These units are designed for camping, picnics, in the shed or anywhere that a power cord won’t reach and you need 240V.

Be your own grid

Yes! You can now have your own Powerstation. Ryobi’s 36V Powerstation Inverter can safely power your essential 240V electrical devices including sensitive electronics like mobile phones, laptops and LED lights. Ideal on a camping trip where there’s a need for electrical appliances. Also great for charging a range of tools needed to repair or modify a remote hut or to work off grid.

