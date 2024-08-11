How plasma saves lives

This story was prepared by New Zealand Blood Service and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The liquid gold in your veins can save thousands of people.

Across Aotearoa, the demand for plasma has reached an all-time high – but what is it, why is it important, and why does New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) need people to donate it more than ever?

When people talk about donating, they’re usually talking about blood, but plasma is extremely important. It’s the largest component of our blood and carries blood cells, water, proteins and clotting factors around your body.

It can be donated more often than blood and be turned into over a dozen lifesaving treatments used for more than 50 illnesses. Thousands of people in New Zealand have their lives saved or improved thanks to those who donate plasma. Find out what conditions’ plasma helps treat here.

Growing demand

Demand for plasma has risen by more than 30 per cent over the last three years, for many different reasons, and continues to be in high demand. The rise is due to earlier diagnoses of cancers, more treatment paths for people with autoimmune disorders – many of whom require regular, often weekly, plasma transfusions – and the ongoing advancement of new plasma-based therapies.

NZBS needs to collect just over 2,100 donations of plasma every week but, with only around 17,500 people across the country currently donating regularly, on average they’re about 250 donations short each week. It’s not enough to meet projected demand so NZBS needs to purchase a small amount of plasma products overseas.

One person who understands the lifesaving impact of plasma is Alison Barclay. She was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder after being airlifted to Waikato Hospital following sudden paralysis.

Her doctors put her on IVIG treatment, made from plasma donated in New Zealand, which allowed her to continue her career as a secondary school teacher and raise two children.

A few years later, she began plasma exchanges and has now received over 500 transfusions. Alison says she wakes up every day and gives thanks to her donors: “Plasma donors are everyday people who genuinely make a difference each time they donate.”

“Sometimes when I’m at the supermarket, I’ll have a look around and wonder if any of my fellow shoppers could be one of the hundreds of volunteers responsible for saving my life.”

How to donate

The first step is to check if you’re eligible to donate by taking our basic online eligibility quiz. If you’re good to go, you can book at nzblood.co.nz, via our donor app or call 0800 448 325. A more detailed questionnaire will need to be completed when you arrive at the donor centre.

Giving plasma is just like giving blood – though a little different. On average, giving plasma takes around 45 minutes with subsequent donations taking less time. Through a process called apheresis, plasma is separated from your blood, before the red blood cells and platelets are returned to your body via the same needle.

This National Blood Donor Week - it’s your turn to donate plasma and be golden. Book today here.