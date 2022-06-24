'How on earth is everybody surviving?'

Photo / Supplied.

Urgent appeal launched to help feed tens of thousands of NZ children.

'We're not poor. But if we can't make ends meet – how is everyone else?" Children's charity KidsCan says this comment from an Invercargill mother is typical of how Kiwis are feeling as the cost-of-living crisis cuts deep.

"For the last fortnight, she'd had $220 to feed her family of seven – including nappies for her twins, and a birthday party for her son," says KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman. "As she watched her own budget shrink, she wondered how people in real poverty are surviving. The short answer is, they're not."



As inflation hits a 30-year high, low decile schools are reporting more families going without the basics and increasing concerns for students' wellbeing.

"Whānau are at breaking point… no water, no power, no petrol to bring their children to school. We have not had 100% attendance all year," Kāwhia School principal Leanne Apiti reported. She says staff are seeing a change in behaviour, with students overreacting to minor situations, or 'not even wanting to try.' "Our teachers are exhausted."

Several early childhood centres have reported an increasing number of babies being enrolled as new mothers are forced back to work early. Staff are picking up children each morning as parents can't afford petrol and washing children's clothes onsite as the laundromat becomes a luxury. Teachers are digging into their own pockets to help where they can.

The situation has become so desperate that KidsCan has launched an urgent appeal to stop children going hungry. The charity is asking people to contribute $15 - enough money to feed a child in need with a nutritious breakfast and morning tea for a week.

"Up to 144,000 children - 15 per cent of all Kiwi kids - are going without the fuel they need to learn, play and be happy. We're asking people for just $15 to help us feed the 15 per cent.

"That money will fill children's tummies and take some of the weight off parents' shoulders, freeing up funds for other essentials as winter hits."

KidsCan already helps feed a record 44,000 children a day in more than 1000 schools and early childhood centres nationwide. Thousands more in 19 schools and 52 early childhood centres (ECEs) are waiting for help. The charity has seen a spike in schools applying for support as the cost-of-living rises.

But reaching those children is proving more challenging, as KidsCan has experienced a drop in its monthly donor numbers for the first time since Chapman started the charity in her garage 17 years ago: "Some of our regular supporters are finding the disposable income that they spent helping others has been eroded by the cost-of-living."

Chapman believes the surging cost of living means poverty is the worst she's seen it, and bolder policy changes are needed to tackle the root causes. But she says while children are going hungry, KidsCan will be there to meet that need. As well as providing much-needed nutrition, the food programme puts children in a better place to learn, giving them a pathway out of poverty.

One early childhood teacher couldn't hold back the tears as she talked about the programme's impact in her centre, where children now sit down to a hot lunch and snacks together each day, kitted out in warm jackets and shoes or gumboots.

"It's priceless to see our kids well fed and know that it's quality food," the teacher reported. "Every day they look forward to sitting down and having those meals together. It's so emotional because finally they are getting what all kids deserve."

To donate visit 15for15.org.nz

KidsCan's principal partner Meridian Energy is proud to be backing this appeal.