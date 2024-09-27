How NZ research combats brain disease

One in three Kiwis face neurological conditions; research is vital

In our too-busy lives, it can be easy to skimp on the lifestyle choices which we know are good for our health – especially cheating on getting the amount of sleep our bodies need. But ongoing research is showing how giving your brain adequate time to rest and recharge can significantly reduce your chance of developing a neurological disorder.

Dr Sarah Schonberger, Head of Research at the Neurological Foundation, says one thing anyone can do to reduce their risk of developing a debilitating and irreversible neurological condition, such as dementia or Parkinson’s disease, is get enough sleep.

“If you ask any doctor or researcher, they would always say sleep is vitally important,” she says. “Sleep is the time when your brain is basically cleaning itself up and getting rid of waste products. If you have any sleep issues, get them sorted, because it’s so important for keeping the brain healthy.”

As New Zealand’s population ages, the incidence of neurological conditions is increasing. An estimated one in three Kiwis will be affected by some form of brain-related disease or disorder, ranging from dementia and Parkinson’s disease to strokes or migraines. Schonberger says the good news is that research, including projects funded by the foundation, is identifying ways people can reduce their risk of developing a neurological disorder or suffering a stroke, or delay the onset of symptoms – even if there is a family history of conditions like dementia.

Schonberger says only a small percentage of the incidence of dementia is related to genetics. “Even if there is a family history, you can still really focus on aspects of lifestyle and brain health to – in many cases – delay your likelihood of going on to develop symptoms of these diseases.”

The Neurological Foundation is Aotearoa’s largest nonprofit funder of neuro research and is actively funding research on a range of topics. Scientists are working not only on potential treatments, but also trying to identify risk factors and reduce people’s chances of developing them in the first place. Schonberger says the research the foundation is funding in New Zealand is critical because, although it is aligned with international research goals, it also looks specifically at our population and the differing factors that may be at play here.

“Over the years, as the foundation has grown, the amount of research we’ve been able to fund has grown along with that,” Schonberger says. “It’s really exciting, because doing research here means people can participate in clinical trials and support what is going on overseas. Doing research in New Zealand is also very important to get data for our unique populations as well, including Māori and Pasifika.”

For example, the foundation is funding a project that adds information from around half a million New Zealanders to the database of the Stroke Riskometer app, developed by Auckland’s AUT and used worldwide. This easy-to-use tool allows users to assess their individual risk of stroke and dementia in the next five or 10 years and provides guidance on how to reduce that risk.

“Including information from New Zealanders, and in particular those of different ethnicities within New Zealand, means that the data in this app can be used by GPs, nurses or other allied health providers to help patients here understand their risk factors and make positive changes,” Schonberger says. “Adding this data is going to really improve the accuracy of the app for people here.”

Other research currently being supported by the Neurological Foundation includes work by Professor Maurice Curtis at the University of Auckland’s Centre for Brain Research into loss of the sense of smell as an early indicator for the development of neurological disorders; and by Professor Lynette Tippett, National Director of this country’s three Dementia Prevention Research Clinics, aimed at early detection and delaying the onset of dementia.

Schonberger says while research into pharmaceutical treatments to slow or reduce the impacts of neurological disorders is ongoing, these medications can only be given to people who’ve been diagnosed, so brain damage has already occurred. The side-effects can also be quite severe.

“On one side we are improving these treatments, but on the other side researchers are working out what are the early signs so we can start treating early, before there is brain damage,” she says. “We have to look at it as a whole picture. With people who currently don’t have a neurological condition, the important things are assessing risk and looking at lifestyle and other factors that research has determined is important. Then there are people who already have conditions, so looking at treatments and cures is just as important.”

“Alongside keeping your brain healthy through sleep, social engagement and managing stress, you can greatly reduce your risk of suffering a debilitating or deadly stroke by eating a healthy diet, exercising and keeping your weight in a healthy range. Research shows up to 80% of strokes may be preventable through lifestyle factors, especially keeping your blood pressure within a healthy range,” Schonberger says.

“The brain and heart and muscles are all interconnected, so we need to look at brain health holistically, as part of whole-body health. What’s good for your heart and your muscles is also good for your brain.”

Our increased understanding of these complex interactions has been made possible by innovative research that began decades ago. Investing in research today will lead to further breakthroughs tomorrow.

Support the Neurological Foundation’s vital research now to help reduce the impact of neurological conditions in New Zealand. Your donation today will give us all hope for the future.