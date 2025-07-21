How a solar storage battery is helping Raglan Community House support those in need

When storms knock out power in Whāingaroa, locals know where to go for shelter, warmth, a hot drink and someone to talk to.

It’s not a civil defence base or a generator-fed hub. It’s Raglan Community House. Now, thanks to a solar storage battery funded by Meridian Energy, it’s more reliable than ever.

Run by a charitable trust, Raglan Community House has quietly done the work of many services under one roof for nearly four decades.

“We just work our butts off to make sure we cover as many people as possible,” said House manager Mike Rarere.

Services include a drop-in lounge, low-cost counselling, free digital device support, youth programmes, budgeting advice and a local radio show.

“We cover the whole spectrum of our community, from mums and bubbas through to youth, families, adults going through tough times, and our senior community,” Rarere said. “In rural areas you don’t have lots of organisations doing one specialised thing. So, we try to meet as many needs as we can. Raglan is one of those places that likes to find its own solutions for its own challenges – it’s a place where the community steps up.”

Last year, more than 2200 people visited the drop-in lounge.

“We’ve got a lovely east-facing lounge that catches the sun, and a heat pump that keeps it warm in winter,” Rarere said. “People come in for a cup of tea and a chat. A lot of humour, a lot of laughter goes down.”

Keeping a centre like this running through wild weather hasn’t been easy. Solar panels were installed more than a decade ago, long before energy storage was common for small charities. Until recently, it had no way to store the power it generated.

That changed with support from Meridian Energy’s Community Decarbonisation Fund. “Before the battery was added, any excess power just went back to the grid,” Rarere said. “Now we can store it and use it, even when the grid goes down.”

It’s a crucial upgrade for a hub that now can stay open when others can’t.

“We’ve had a few power outages in recent years. We’re one of the only places that can support people when it’s cold and the power goes out,” he said. “People need help. If there’s no one, they’re just on their own. For seniors and those living in poverty, no power means no cooking, no warmth. We provide a space that hopefully helps with that.”

Although the battery is new, the house is already seen as a reliable fallback. For Rarere, it’s about more than power. It’s about purpose.

“Community organisations run on the smell of an oily rag. We already do a lot, and we also have to respond to things that pop up, whether it’s mental health, domestic violence or something else. We just do our very best.”

“You never know what will walk through the door. Someone might be talking about self-harm or living in a tent. You’ve got to respond with empathy and stay solutions-focused. We don’t have all the answers. We just try our best.”

He urged other grassroots groups to apply for Meridian’s backing.

“If it meets the criteria and they can get Meridian’s support, that would be fantastic. The more we can do to build stability in our communities, the better.”

Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund helps organisations reduce carbon emissions and supports their sustainability goals. Nearly $3 million has already supported community-led projects across the country.

For Rarere, it all goes back to his early days as a youth worker in South Auckland, running martial arts and hip-hop events in the 1990s and 2000s. “Living a life of purpose is something I reflected on many years ago. I had a look at earning a lot of money, but I saw people who had it and weren’t happy. I wanted to be able to look back and say I’d made a difference,” he said.

“Working on the front line gives me perspective. When I’m feeling down or facing challenges in my own life, there’s always someone out there doing it tougher. It’s a privilege to hear people’s stories. And it reminds me to just get on with it.”

With a full battery, a warm lounge and an open door, Raglan Community House keeps the lights on – in every sense.

To find out more about Raglan Community House, visit raglancommunityhouse.org.nz/

To learn more about how Meridian is supporting community decarbonisation across Aotearoa, visit meridianenergy.co.nz/decarbonisation.