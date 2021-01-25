Hometown Tales: Fresh from Matamata

Matamata. Photo / Getty Images.

Patrick Roskam is a real no.8 wire success story. The 19-year-old has been a DIY engineer since he was a kid. At 11, he invented the Gudgeon Pro, a device that helps farmers hang gates easily, the invention saw him named the 2014 Fieldays Young Innovator of the Year. Then at high school, he invented the Spice Mate, a device to help keep your kitchen drawer tidy, and was the regional winner for the Waikato in the YES scheme.

We asked Patrick to tell us some of his favourite things about Matamata:

Patrick Roskam. Image / Supplied.

1. What's fresh and new in Matamata?

The recently opened Matamata section of the Hauraki Rail Trail is very exciting for our town which now sees the Trail start and end at the Firth of Thames, going through the townships of Thames, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Waihi and now, Matamata.

2.Tell us something people don't know about your hometown?

Eight minutes away is the centre of the North Island, Waharoa, making Matamata the best place to live, being so central. With only one or two hours' drive you could be at the snow, the beach, skiing or caving.

3. How do you stay fresh in summer?

On a hot summer day, a dip in the river on the farm is refreshing, especially before milking. What's even better is going to Wairere Falls. There are different swimming spots along the way and moss-covered rocks.

4. Is there a must-see landmark when making a pit stop at your hometown?

Many people know Matamata for Hobbiton, however Matamata has a bustling horse and dairy industry. We have one of the largest farming museums, located at our picturesque Firth Tower.

5. What's your favourite Subway® sub and where in town do you like to eat it?

Being gluten-free, Subway® has a lot of options for me, my favourite being the gluten-free Chicken Teriyaki wrap – but it has to be toasted so the cheese melts. I love to munch on my wrap in beautiful Centennial Drive Reserve by the fountain.

Subway map of location in New Zealand. Image / Supplied.

