Holiday park developers prefer prefab

This article was prepared by Advance Build and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Quality, cost-certain builds are transforming construction.

As a holiday park owner, it’s no mean feat tackling building projects. Why? Because traditionally, this has meant enduring a build process that is:

Slow – on-site and weather delays can push out construction times, impacting your bookings (and reviews)

Costly – traditional construction is expensive and prone to budget blowouts

Disruptive – guests are forced to put up with the noise, mess and chaos of construction.

No one wants that. But is that simply the price you pay for efficient, high-quality accommodation units that last the test of time?

Definitely not, according to Advance Build. As one of New Zealand’s leading prefab holiday home builders, the experienced team knows how to take the stress out of construction projects. Which is why they’ve helped so many clients design, develop and build beautiful holiday homes and parks.

So why are more holiday park owners choosing prefab homes? Read on.

Why prefab works for holiday parks

As a holiday park owner, it’s worth considering the upsides of prefab. Because there are plenty!

Prefabricated holiday homes are:

Faster to build – Without weather delays or onsite issues, manufactured homes are constructed far more quickly than traditional ones. For example, Advance Build takes around eight weeks to construct a home in their factory

Hassle-free – Taking the messy business of construction offsite means very little disruption to park operations (and happier guests!)

Cost-certain – Knowing what you’re paying upfront helps you plan finances accordingly and avoid nasty budget surprises

Consistently high quality – Thanks to the streamlined precision of factory construction, manufactured homes are built to the same highly durable standard every time

Sustainable + efficient – prefab holiday homes are more efficient to build, produce minimal waste and have a smaller environmental footprint.

What floorplans work for holiday parks?

Advance Build’s experience in supporting holiday park owners to build and expand their sites has given the team the insights it needs to create a range of floorplans ideal for prefab vacation homes.

While the designs differ, each low-maintenance home features quality fittings and a smart layout. And, our turnkey solution means you can use your new accommodation straight away.

Some of the most popular designs include:

Kemp 1 – This compact yet stylish home is perfect for smaller sites

Retreat 1 – Self-contained, modern and open – and featuring all the comforts a guest expects

Vista 3 – Spacious design and multiple bedrooms make the Vista 3 ideal for families needing a break.

Each design has been carefully crafted to ensure accommodation is:

Built to last – avoiding costly fixes down the road and protecting your investment

Flexibly designed – every floor plan can be tailored to suit the location, style and size of your site.

Easy to maintain – helping you keep your accommodation running smoothly.

Advance Build: the prefab holiday home experts

Whether you need new amenities, extra accommodation or other facilities, you need an expert by your side. The team has a proven track record of completing projects on time and within budget – no matter what you need.

As prefab resort developers they’ll support your journey from start to finish: design, building, installation – and everything in between.

Talk to the Advance Build team today. Or, get inspired by these prefab floor plans.