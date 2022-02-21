Hitting the road: a Kiwi summer odyssey

Image / Supplied.

Turn the tunes on, get the snacks at the ready, there's time yet to hop in the car to make some more summer memories on a legendary Kiwi roadie.

Wind down the window and let the wind in your hair for a weekend away or pack up for an extended drive through the spectacular terrains that Aotearoa has to offer – the roadie covers it all. The good news is that now that the peak of summer has passed, the roads are quieter, but all the best bits of the season are still in full swing – beautiful warm days to take a drive and explore the incredible riches on offer.

Make light work of packing and take up an amazing campervan offer.

Wendekreisen Travel Motorhomes. Image / Supplied.

The longer you journey in a Wendekreisen Campervan & Motorhome Rental, the bigger the discount. Picking up from Auckland or Christchurch, the offer is valid till the end of March. You can choose from a six-person motorhome, with everything you'll need, including the kitchen sink, to a two-person campervan, and you'll receive up to 25 per cent off for a 14-day rental.

See deals at www.wendekreisen.co.nz.

Wilderness Motorhomes. Image / Supplied.

Those who are ready to hit the road and park up to enjoy a cuppa with a view, can save 30 per cent off premium motorhome rentals at Wilderness Motorhome Rentals, until the end of March 2022. Luxury is the key word here – you can even opt for a motorhome with a king bed for adventuring in ultimate comfort.

See deals at www.wilderness.co.nz.

Britz Campervans. Image / Supplied.

Extending your summer break is super affordable with a self-contained Britz camper hire, from just $99 per day. Gather your family or your mates and head to wherever takes your fancy in a fully stocked campervan, including fresh bedding, cutlery and crockery. You can even take your furry family member for an additional $200 pet fee. There are choices for the nimble adventurer, to those who like a bit more space.

See deals at www.britz.com/nz.

If you've got your accommodation sorted and just need wheels, car hire deals for a quintessential Kiwi road trip are just as enticing.

Looking forward to seeing family when the time is right? Save when you book your car rental.

We know you can't wait to get back on the road. Save up to 20 per cent off the base rate when booking for 2 days or more! Plus, you'll earn Flybuys and the deal includes roadside assistance and free cancellation up to 48 hours before pick-up.

See deals at www.europcar.co.nz.

GO Rentals. Image / Supplied.

Short, sharp and sweet is how Go Rentals describe their deals – helping you see more of New Zealand for less. From a Toyota Corolla to a premier 4-wheel drive, find your hot deal and get ready to hit the road.

See deals at www.gorentals.co.nz.

These deals end soon, so whichever vehicle gets your motor revving, hurry now to soak up the last of the warm weather action out on the road – Minties ready, vocals warmed up, New Zealand's bevy of attractions are ready for the taking.

For more inspiration around how to make the most of this summer, go to newzealand.com/nz. Before starting your adventure, please check current traffic light settings and adhere to the Government guidance provided at covid19.govt.nz.