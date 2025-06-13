Hearing help in central Wellington

This article was prepared by Triton Hearing and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

World-class hearing care right in the heart of the CBD.

At Triton Hearing Wellington Central, we’re proud to offer world-class hearing care with the convenience of a location right in the heart of the CBD. Situated on busy Lambton Quay, our modern clinic is designed to make your hearing journey as smooth and comfortable as possible – whether you’re popping in from work or travelling in from one of Wellington’s surrounding suburbs.

We’re here to support the hearing needs of our vibrant community – from Mt Victoria to Miramar, Brooklyn to Kilbirnie, and everywhere in between.

Our Wellington Central team is small but mighty, with deep expertise and a shared commitment to personalised care.

Aditi Agrahar, a Provisional Audiologist with a Master’s in Audiology, brings a strong clinical foundation and a passion for tinnitus management and advanced diagnostic testing. “I enjoy helping people reconnect with the world around them,” says Aditi. “Every ear is different, and I love finding the best solution for each client.”

With nearly a decade of experience, Roanna Mowbray, an MNZAS Audiologist, is known for her compassionate approach and skill in managing complex hearing needs. She has a special interest in supporting people with severe to profound hearing loss and regularly works with assistive listening devices. Outside of clinic hours, you might find Roanna playing ultimate frisbee, sewing something unique, or enjoying a boardgame session with friends.

You’ll also be greeted by Connor Magnus, our friendly Hearing Care Specialist (HCS), who ensures every client feels at ease from the moment they walk in. Whether you’re booking an appointment or trialling hearing aids for the first time, Connor is always ready to help.

We understand that taking the first step toward better hearing can feel daunting – but we’re here to make it easy.

At Triton Hearing Wellington Central, we offer:

Free 15-minute Hearing Checks

Free 10-day Hearing Aid Trials – no pressure, just support

ACC-Funded Hearing Devices – our team will guide you every step of the way

Lifetime Free Care and Support – in-clinic or virtually*

Our services are designed to be flexible, accessible, and tailored to your unique hearing journey. No two ears are the same – that’s why we offer a wide range of hearing solutions to suit your lifestyle, budget, and preferences.

Whether you’ve noticed a change in your hearing or you’re just curious, it’s worth getting checked. Our team is here to listen – and to help you hear your best for life.

Visit us at 190 Lambton Quay or give us a call on 04 470 7763 to book your free hearing check.

Terms and conditions apply, visit www.tritonhearing.co.nz/consumer-policies for more information.