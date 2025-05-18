Headlines aren’t investment advice

This article was prepared by Bloomsbury Associates and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

It’s no good looking in the news for investment ideas. By the time it’s hit the paper, it’s too late.

In these times of market uncertainty and sharp price swings, it might be tempting to make quick decisions. But this is precisely the moment when long-term discipline matters most.

Recent political developments around the world, including seemingly erratic policy shifts and new trade tariffs under a returning Trump administration, have rattled investors around the globe.

The temptation to act on short-term impulse is understandable, but investment success rarely comes from reacting to yesterday’s headlines. It comes from forming a sound strategy well in advance and sticking to it.

Bloomsbury Associates has earned a reputation for helping clients navigate uncertainty with confidence. While this year has brought significant market volatility, particularly in US technology stocks, our approach has remained reliably steady – focus on the controllables, stay diversified, and ensure that your plan is precisely matched to your aspirations.

Even in a strong year like 2024, when the S&P 500 rose approximately 24% (Federal Reserve Economic Data, 2025), nearly half of all trading days still saw negative returns. Volatility is part and parcel of investing – the challenge is not to avoid it, but to understand it. It is the volatility that allows us to earn the returns.

While some investors have seen short-term declines, our team is quick to point out that well-structured strategies have performed as intended. It is in times like this that we can purchase investments cheaply from undisciplined and reactive sellers. What we’re seeing now isn’t new – markets go through cycles. The key is to avoid making decisions that could derail your long-term goals.

Our philosophy at Bloomsbury is grounded in academic evidence, not market predictions. Reading the tea leaves of political developments or economic policy is fraught with risk; even if you get the call right, the market may have already priced it in. Market timing requires two near-perfect decisions: when to get out and when to get back in. History shows that missing just a few of the market’s best days can significantly reduce long-term returns.

Instead, we believe it’s best to focus on portfolio structures that can weather a variety of outcomes.

With portfolios spread across sectors, regions, and managers, Bloomsbury’s approach is designed to balance risk and opportunity. During downturns, investment managers can buy high-quality assets at lower prices – opportunities that often pay off handsomely for patient investors.

Emotion is the enemy of a good strategy. In uncertain times, clarity comes from knowing your plan is tailored to your situation and built to last. Whether saving for the future, or spending after years of hard work, there is a plan out there for you.

As the headlines continue to shift, Bloomsbury Associates remains a steadfast voice for investors seeking clarity, confidence, and control.

This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial advice.