Retirement? What's that?

Retirement village living ticks all the boxes for Brenda and Jim.

This story was prepared by Bupa Glenburn Retirement Village and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

After living in Australia for many years, Brenda and her husband Jim wanted to return home to New Zealand. “We considered multiple options, including building our own home, with Jim being a builder. However, we were also thinking about the future, and decided we’d like a lifestyle that was as stress-free as possible, without the hassles of day-to-day maintenance, so we could focus on ourselves and what we wanted to do,” says Brenda.

The couple did their research and returned to Auckland with a list of villages to view. Glenburn was the first village they visited. “We knew, pretty much as soon as we came in through the front doors, that it was the one,” says Brenda. “We didn’t look at anything else, Glenburn ticked all the boxes. And in many ways, it was a return home for us, as we spent a good number of years living in west and north-west Auckland.”

The ambience at Glenburn was a big reason behind Brenda and Jim’s decision to make the move. “It felt like home. Our children and grandchildren were with us, and they felt the same way. We loved the intimacy of the village – it was smaller than some of the others we’d seen online, and we felt there was no risk of getting lost in the crowd.”

Glenburn’s location also appealed to the couple. “Everything we needed was right on our doorstep, and we loved that the village offered weekly van trips to the shopping centre. It was another box to tick as we looked ahead to the future and the possibility we might not drive one day.”

The activities calendar at Glenburn reinforced in both Brenda and Jim’s minds that this was a community of able-bodied and independent people, “not a rest home” says Brenda. Conversely, the fact that Glenburn also offers a care home on site gave the couple peace of mind. “Having it all under one roof made the prospect less frightening than what it might otherwise have been,” says Brenda.

“There is no typical day at Glenburn. Sure, there is a calendar of regular activities but what I truly value is the flexibility to do what I want, when I want. Sometimes Jim and I go out and do our own thing, but I always wake up knowing there is plenty on offer if we do decide to stay in.”

“I fill my days easily with what is on offer and get involved with a great number of activities. Jim often prefers to do his own thing, which is equally liberating – nobody is forcing you to do anything you don’t want to do.”

“I have learned so many new things at Glenburn, some activities are daily; others take place weekly or monthly. Piano is probably top of my list, closely followed by indoor bowls and monthly tenpin bowling trips. We’ve got a great team and it’s an excellent opportunity for us to enjoy a day out.”

“Our weekly cuppa chats are great, as is Happy Hour each Thursday. There is also plenty going on to keep me fit, like line dancing and group fitness classes. In complete contrast, one of my most relaxing pastimes is sitting out in the garden and patting Sammy the village cat – he is so loving, and it gives me great pleasure,” says Brenda.

Brenda also plays the piano at the village’s Sunday singalongs. “The singalongs are lovely; I try to choose music appropriate for the audience I’m playing to, and often give a little bit of background to each piece as I go along. This generally involves a trip down memory lane for many, and we usually end up sharing stories and having a great time. It’s light-hearted and we have a lot of laughs – no one cares if I miss a note or play out of tune!”

“What I value most about living at Glenburn is the fact that we have maintained our independence and the ability to do what we want, when we want. Put simply, we can leave our unit, knowing it is secure and safe and that everything will be the same when we get back. It gives you an immense sense of freedom.”

