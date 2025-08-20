Go behind the scenes with the Black Ferns

NZR+ Black Ferns

This year, rugby fans get a revealing look inside the world of one of New Zealand’s most iconic teams with Behind the Fern – a new series following the Black Ferns as they prepare to defend their title in the UK later this year.

The series offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes insight into one of rugby’s most successful teams in a pivotal year, with candid access to players, coaches and staff. It captures everything from intense training sessions and team talks to light-hearted moments of camaraderie, showing the pride and passion that comes with wearing the Black Fern.

Viewers meet their favourite players, discover the team behind the team, and see what it takes to compete at the highest level. The Black Ferns’ entertaining on-field style is matched by their infectious post-match celebrations – from poi performances to emotional singalongs after their last title win – and Behind the Fern promises plenty more of that spirit.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said the team were “personal and open” on camera:

“Fans will see us and the pride that comes with wearing the black jersey. They will see that for the team it’s not just about rugby - it’s about identity, connection, and the journey we’re on together.”

The series goes beyond the game, showing the team’s physical preparation alongside their deep sense of unity and purpose as they aim for world stage glory again.

Episodes are regularly released on NZR+ and YouTube, with several already available and more coming throughout the team’s 2025 UK campaign.

Kerry McKenzie, NZ Rugby’s GM of Brand and Marketing, said one of the series’ aims is to support the growth of the women’s game.

“We know rugby fans want to see what happens off the field as well as on it, and Behind the Fern showcases everything as the team comes together to defend their world title.

Our fans want more transparency, so this isn’t just the ‘good’ and the fun – though there’s plenty of that. It also shows the tough decisions made by coaches and staff, and the emotions of global high-performance sport.”

Behind the Fern is part of NZR+, New Zealand Rugby’s digital platform delivering exclusive content, highlights, interviews and news. Fans can sign up for free through the NZR+ app or website.

Don’t miss this inspiring inside look at the reigning world champions’ journey. Watch Behind the Fern now on NZR+.