Globally loved, Kiwi grown

Sure, McDonald’s might be a familiar name around the world, but every Big Mac® served in Aotearoa tells a very local story. McDonald’s New Zealand sources around 90% of its ingredients from Kiwi producers – from beef farms to bakeries, its roots are closer than you might think.

And while the Big Mac is quick to serve, the farm-to-table process behind it is anything but. It takes just 52 seconds to prepare it in-store, but only after everyday New Zealanders have spent weeks, months or even years preparing its ingredients.

Next time you order a Big Mac, take a moment to appreciate the local effort behind each layer. Let’s take a closer look at how it all comes together.

The bun

Did you know the buns of your Big Mac are made daily in Auckland’s North Shore? Macca’s has been working with ARYZTA bakery in Auckland’s Wairau Valley for more than 20 years, and the crew there bake a staggering 1.9 million buns a week, using wheat flour milled in Ōtāhuhu and yeast from Hamilton.

The beef

100% New Zealand beef is what you’ll find inside the iconic Big Mac - no binders, no fillers, just a dash of salt and pepper. The company works with processors to source quality beef from beef farms around the country, which then goes to the expert team at ANZCO Foods in Waitara to be made into patties. Nearly half a million patties are made every day at ANZCO to meet daily demand nationwide.

The lettuce

“Let us” tell you something about Big Mac lettuce – the shredded iceberg lettuce in your Big Mac is primarily sourced from farms in Franklin and the Manawatu. McDonald’s works with its supplier, GSF Fresh, to ensure the lettuce is picked, chopped, and delivered fresh to restaurants.

The cheese

Say cheese! Here’s something to smile about: the iconic yellow slice in your Big Mac is produced by none other than dairy co-operative Fonterra, using milk from dairy farms around the country. The cheese is crafted in Eltham, a small Taranaki town that packs a big punch. Each year, its site produces enough cheese for local and export use to cover three billion burgers.

Do you want local fries with that?

Golden and crispy, Macca’s fries are loved by countless Kiwis. And yep, they’re made from locally grown spuds, too. Each year, McDonald’s sources tonnes of special potato varieties like Russet Burbank, Innovator and Shepody from farms across Canterbury. Once harvested, they’re turned into fries at the McCain Foods plant in Timaru, then delivered to restaurants around the country.

So now you know, from beef to bun, cheese to lettuce – every Big Mac is stacked with Kiwi-made goodness. Cheers to that!

To learn more about what goes into your Macca’s meal, visit mcdonalds.co.nz/our-ingredients