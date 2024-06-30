Global anti-aging product launched

This story was prepared by BeauEver and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

On June 23, 2024, BeauEver successfully concluded its “Time Traveller 2024″ global product launch event at Sky Tower, the iconic landmark in Auckland. This prestigious New Zealand cellular skincare brand proudly introduced its flagship anti-aging product, the third-generation rejuvenating elixir, which will be available globally starting June 28.

As a brand deeply rooted in New Zealand heritage, BeauEver is dedicated to pioneering scientific advancements in cellular skincare. Originally established in 1976 as Wanaka BeauEver Convalescent Home, the dermatology medical sanatorium was situated at the foot of the Southern Alps in Wanaka.

It specialized in treating Antarctic expedition members suffering from injuries caused by the polar climate. Since the brand’s official launch in 2015, BeauEver has utilized and secured multiple global patents for its products.

The water used in BeauEver’s skincare series is sourced from the pristine glaciers of the Southern Alps and the pure blue ice of Antarctica.

The launch of the third-generation rejuvenating elixir was a grand affair, held at Sky Tower in downtown Auckland.

All showing their support for BeauEver's latest innovation.

Developed under the leadership of BeauEver Scientific Advisory Board Director Judith Fiedler (former Global Product Development Director of La Prairie), the third-generation rejuvenating elixir is a testament to cutting-edge technology and research.

Judith’s career spans over a decade at La Prairie Switzerland, where she held pivotal roles including Senior Director of Global Product Development. With over 20 years of experience in the cosmetics industry, Judith has specialized in skin care, particularly face care, focusing on holistic approaches that emphasize skin longevity, anti-aging, well-being, and overall skin health. She was pioneering groundbreaking products renowned for their sensory experience and proven efficacy.

This elixir features an exclusive rare Antarctic glycoprotein known for its anti-aging and repair properties, delivering essential nutrients to the skin foundation.

The third-generation elixir also retains the star ingredient of the previous generations, using 99.96% high-concentration proxylane for firming and antioxidant properties.

According to the brand’s launch announcement, the third-generation rejuvenating elixir will be available at the airport duty-free shops, pharmacies and other premium cosmetics channels starting in the second half of 2024. The product will also expand globally through online marketing channels, ensuring this exceptional anti-aging solution reaches consumers worldwide.

Looking ahead, BeauEver remains committed to its mission of “providing women with luxurious and ultimate skincare experiences through cellular activation and frontier technology.” The brand will continue to drive product innovation and research, setting new benchmarks in the skincare industry.