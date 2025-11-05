Give what you can — hope starts with you

This Christmas, The Salvation Army invites you to help out.

This article was produced by the Salvation Army and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

This Christmas, The Salvation Army invites you to join our “Give What You Can” appeal – a heartfelt campaign to bring joy, dignity, and hope to families across Aotearoa.

At the heart of this year’s appeal is Koha, our beloved teddy bear whose name means gift in te reo Māori. Koha represents the warmth, generosity, and compassion that your gift can bring to someone in need.

Christmas should be a time of celebration, connection, and joy. But for many whānau, it’s a season of stress and struggle. With rising living costs and financial pressures, some families face the heartbreaking reality of going without – no presents under the tree, no festive meals, and no relief from the burden of debt.

Your gift, big or small, can bring hope to families doing it tough.

Give a gift of hope by supporting a financial mentoring session. This empowers someone with the tools and confidence to manage their money, tackle debt, and build a brighter future.

Give a gift of peace through our Positive Lifestyle Programme, which strengthens emotional wellbeing, restores mana, and helps individuals find calm and clarity in challenging times.

Give a gift of your choice by donating your own chosen amount. You will be providing practical and emotional wraparound support – like food assistance, children’s clothing, school items or personal development courses and life skills.

Give a gift of kai parcel from one of our food banks. These parcels offer stability and nourishment, easing the financial strain on families and ensuring no one goes hungry this Christmas.

Give a gift of joy by helping us surprise children with presents under the tree. These moments of magic bring smiles and laughter, reminding tamariki that they are loved and remembered.

Give a gift of connection by helping our centres reach out to the lonely, isolated or elderly. Your support helps build community and ease the burden of loneliness during the holidays.

Give a gift of learning by providing a school stationery pack filled with everything a child needs to start the new school year with confidence.

Give a gift of belonging by providing children with school clothing and shoes, relieving pressure on struggling parents and caregivers.

Every donation supports our wraparound services, which include advocacy, emotional support, food assistance, and more. These services are designed to meet people where they are, offering all-inclusive care and long-term solutions.

This Christmas, Koha the bear reminds us that every gift – big or small – carries the power to transform lives. Whether you give a toy, a meal, or a mentoring session, you’re giving more than just a present. You’re giving hope, choices, peace, and joy.

Hope starts with your gift. So please, if you can, give what you can this Christmas.

Visit: SalliesGiftsOfHope.org to choose your Gift of Hope. Thank you.