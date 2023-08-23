Give today so no one faces cancer alone.

Photo / Supplied.

This content was prepared by Cancer Society and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

As record numbers of Kiwis face life with cancer, the services offered by the Cancer Society have never been more important in providing critical support.

A recent study, published by the National Library of Medicine, found that New Zealand has one of the highest age-standardised rates of cancer diagnosis in the world ̶ 423 per 100,000 population. That means more than 25,000 Kiwis will receive a cancer diagnosis this year.

“In our own region, 1 in 3 people will face cancer in their lifetime,” says Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty CEO Helen Carter. “A cancer diagnosis can wreak both an emotional and physical trauma, not only on the patient but also on their whānau and friends. That’s why the work the Cancer Society does in providing support is so important.”

Celebrating 60 years in 2023, the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty is gearing up to take part in the annual Daffodil Day street appeal ̶ the society’s most important fundraising event ̶ on Friday 25 August.

“Daffodil Day is an iconic date on the national charitable calendar and remains our biggest and most crucial fundraising event, raising more than $1million each year,” says Helen.

“As more and more Kiwis are diagnosed with cancer, the demand for Cancer Society services also increases. In the past year alone, our Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge has served 34,035 meals, welcomed 1857 guests, some from as far away as Christchurch, Dunedin and Northland, to more than 12,000 nights’ accommodation and provided 3640 round trips to hospital ̶ all free of charge.

“The money raised through Daffodil Day activities helps make all this possible.”

First held in 1990, this year’s Daffodil Day fundraising campaign features the faces and voices of volunteers, cancer patients who have used Cancer Society services and Cancer Society staff. Among them, Cancer Society supportive care nurse, Rangihoia Hollis, who has seen first-hand how vital the Cancer Society services are.

“The patients always talk about how helpful it is to have someone to help them navigate through all of those trying times. If the Cancer Society didn’t offer support like our volunteer driving services or free accommodation at our lodges, life would be a lot harder for everyone.

“The way that I describe it to patients is that we are like a korowai that is wrapping support around them.”

Quite remarkably, the Cancer Society is not directly government funded, but rather, relies on the generous support of the New Zealand public. Events such as the annual Daffodil Day appeal being pivotal to raising critical support for these services.

Helen encourages everybody to look out for the brightly clad Daffodil Day street collectors on Friday 25 August and Saturday 26 August. Similarly, Daffodil Day donations can also be made at any ANZ branch, anywhere a Daffodil Day QR code is displayed or online at daffodilday.org.nz.

“My hope is that the public would dig deep this Daffodil Day. The need is urgent and we must continue to be there for those facing cancer.”

To learn more about the Cancer Society and the free services it offers, visit: cancer.org.nz.