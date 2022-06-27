Get cosy at these hot winter spots around NZ

Photo / Supplied.

Revel in the warmth of some amazing local accommodation deals this season

Yes, it's cold outside. Which makes snuggling up in some divine surrounds all the more enticing. This winter, why not head out and explore some of New Zealand's most scenic spots, and then get cosy and enjoy all the warmth and wonder of some deliciously comfortable places to relax, with a perk or two to keep things interesting. Here are some smoking hot deals for a winter getaway.

The Martinborough Hotel, Martinborough, Wairarapa

Wine lovers will be in heaven with a stay at the iconic Martinborough Hotel with its central location in this vinous paradise. Spend two nights in a Garden or Heritage Suite and you'll receive a $50 breakfast credit at on-site restaurant Union Square. You'll also enjoy a bottle of local wine on arrival from Stonecutter Vineyard, plus your choice of early check in or late check out, so you can luxuriate just that little bit longer. Book now for only $495. www.martinboroughhotel.co.nz/offers-packages

The Martinborough Hotel / Supplied.

Sudima - Auckland City (plus Queenstown, Christchurch Airport, Lake Rotorua)

A winter city break never looked so good with Sudima's winter super sale – this hotel getaway offers 15 per cent off your room, with a free breakfast to look forward to in the morning. When you're ready to venture out, you're moments away from the best shopping, arts and dining Auckland CBD is known for.

www.sudimahotels.com/en/super-sale/ [this link didn't work and there's no more info available about the deal on Sudima site]

Sudima Auckland Airport / Supplied.

Cabot Lodge, Fiordland

Soak in some soul-restoring mountain and lake views while tucked up in Cabot Lodge's luxury digs. A winter escape here includes many decadent touches, such as an arrival drink, cooked breakfast, pre-dinner drink and canapes, and a set-menu evening meal. You'll also have use of the lodge spa pool and there are on-farm activities to take part in. Enjoy discounted rates through to 15 October in a Premier Suite. Now from $895.

www.cabotlodge.co.nz/stay/premier-suite

Cabot Lodge / Supplied.

Highlands Farm Stay, Christchurch

Stargazing is rarely better than in the Mackenzie Region, with its 4300-square-kilometre Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. Lie back and observe it all in an outdoor hot tub with a getaway at Highlands Farm Stay. Relax at the blissfully private Executive Barn, and enjoy a complimentary breakfast in the morning. If you can bear to leave your unit, Aoraki Mt Cook and Tekapo are only a 45-minute drive away. Use code winter22 to save 10%.

highlandsfarmstay.co.nz/

Highlands Farm Stay Stargazing / Supplied.

Millennium Hotel Queenstown

If you're ready to hit the slopes, Queenstown is the place to be. Base yourself at Millennium Hotel Queenstown and you'll have everything you'll need right at your fingertips. The hard-to-beat price of two nights for $339 includes breakfast for two, a $30 food and beverage credit and, if you need more time to ski to your heart's content, your third night will be just $99 with breakfast included.

www.millenniumhotels.com/en/campaigns/nz/tourism-nz/

Millennium Hotel Queenstown / Supplied.

Porters Boutique Hotel, Havelock North, Hawke's Bay

Rediscover the Hawke's Bay in winter with a three-night package at Porters Boutique Hotel in Havelock North. Along with your plush accommodations, with a complimentary bottle of wine on arrival, you'll have the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind tasting experience guided by a sommelier at Smith & Sheth's Heretaunga Wine Studio – just a few steps from the hotel lobby. Back at the hotel you'll tuck into a three-course meal at Malo and a late check-out of 11am completes your indulgent stay. All for $1410 (valued at $1835).

www.portershotel.co.nz/special-deals-for-luxury-accommodation-hawkes-bay/accommodation/

Porters Boutique Hotel / Supplied.



For more inspiration around how to make the most of Winter, go to newzealand.com/nz.