Fund delivers initiatives

Impact for older Kiwis.

This article was prepared by CHT Care Homes and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

In a nation where the population is ageing rapidly, fuelling innovative thinking and bringing bold ideas to life is at the heart of a fund created to improve the wellbeing of our older people.

Driven by core values of care and compassion, coupled with a desire to support delivery of high-quality care for older people who need it, regardless of place, not-for-profit residential aged care provider CHT Care Homes makes substantial annual grants through its CHT Aged Care Fund.

Multiple grants are awarded each year to projects focused on access to care, research into the needs of older people, and aged care workforce development.

Carriann Hall, chief executive at CHT Care Homes reflects on the meaningful results of the projects delivered to date and their tangible impact across many areas.

“The needs of older people, and the communities they are part of, are diverse and evolving,” says Hall. “Through this fund we can help those with the ideas and expertise to deliver impactful initiatives to make a real difference.”

“We are committed to delivering a resident-focused experience in our care homes, while also recognising that we can play a much wider role in the wellbeing of older people, through our Aged Care Fund.”

A broad range of organisations have received support from the fund, each with a clear goal to generate improvements in care, research or workforce development.

The Third Age Health “Navigating Wellness” free resources are designed to help improve the personal health care journey for older people, with an exceptional response to the handbook resulting in the creation of an online health checker tool which helps to streamline and maximise visits to the GP.

Created by the New Zealand Dementia Foundation, the Dementia STARs (Short Trainings in Awareness and Responsiveness) free educational resource kits were created to assist the dementia care workforce including medical, nursing, support workers and educators. The eight modules are built on expert research and sound educational principles and are designed to be easily integrated into everyday practice.

“Breaking Barriers: Understanding the Social Connection Challenges of Older Adults” is a report from Age Concern. The report draws attention to the detrimental impact of loneliness and social isolation among some older adults revealing a hidden struggle, profoundly affecting their quality of life. This research report delves into the intricate web of barriers that can hinder older adults from participating in social connection opportunities in our communities.

Got an idea? Apply now.

Grants are considered for projects that show a clear transferable benefit, with a defined purpose and outcome. Successful projects must provide robust key performance indicators and reporting to ensure each grant is being used to its fullest capacity, with maximum impact.

Expressions of interest for the 2025 round of CHT Aged Care Fund grants are now open until 31 October 2025.

To find out more and apply visit: cht.co.nz/aged-care-fund/