Fun, flexibility and flying abroad — why a career at McDonald’s could surprise you

McDonalds Rotorua Fenton Street. Photo / Supplied.

Working at McDonald’s has meant a lifetime of opportunities for this ambitious mum of two

For Chontelle Booker, it’s a career that has provided camaraderie, progression and even international travel — not bad for a job once associated with merely flipping burgers. The Operations Manager at all three of Rotorua’s McDonald’s restaurants has enjoyed a long and fruitful career with the company, starting as a crew person 17 years ago when she was just 16 and working part-time while at high school. Having worked her way up to shift manager, and later department manager, and restaurant manager, she is now relishing her current role, one she combines with a few hours a week on the floor working her favourite station, the drive-through.

Like many Kiwis, Macca’s has provided an invaluable training ground, instilling the discipline required to progress throughout her working life. For those who start their careers with McDonald’s, it makes for a respected addition to the CV. And for those working part time, it’s a job that can help to create an appealing lifestyle, as well as providing a career pathway that can take you in many directions. Some earn a diploma in hospitality so they can train to become a restaurant manager. Others work their way into McDonald’s head office. Many make the steady progression from crew to managing director. Or like Chontelle, they’ll chase their dream to become a McDonald’s franchisee.

Working at McDonald’s has meant a life of great balance, says Chontelle, a single mum of two children, aged 7 and 13, as it’s allowed her to be flexible with her hours.

“The flexibility to be able to work around my life is why I have stuck around at Macca’s,” she says.

Chontelle Booker, Operations Manager, McDonald’s Rotorua. Photo / Supplied.

So too have the opportunities, including a trip to to Dubai for the McDonald’s Restaurant Managers Convention in 2019, and another to Orlando for their Worldwide Convention. Next year, she plans to go again when the event is held in Barcelona. Closer to home, memorable moments include a recruitment drive, for which the crew were involved in filming the ads. A lot of fun has been had too, through the staff’s regular bake days, garage sales, mufti days and even pajama days. It also gives her great pride to know she’s been part of a team who’ve dealt with record sales and customer counts.

But if there’s one invaluable thing that McDonald’s has provided Chontelle, it’s the opportunity to work alongside a close-knit group of crew members, people she says have become like a second family.

McDonalds Rotorua Fenton Street. Photo / Supplied.

“When you’re working in one restaurant, you spend at least 40 hours a week with the same crew. I have made many close friends from working at Macca’s— most of my friends are managers,” she says.

Many of those who have roles with a lot of responsibility are young, including all three of the Rotorua restaurant managers, one of whom, at the busiest branch, is just 20. And that’s another enjoyable facet the role has provided — the opportunity to train and help develop the skills of more than 20 shift managers, each with their own unique strengths. Elijah, for instance, even takes orders in Māori.

Likewise, she’s seen a lot of talented people rising through the ranks at the Fairy Springs McDonald’s, with several shift managers, some still at school. At Fenton and Amohau Streets, it’s the building itself she loves. And at Te Ngae, it’s the “great vibe”, where staff are known to dance and sing while working.

Naturally, she’s seen her fair share of unusual orders over the years. One was for a beef burger with the addition of a fish filet and tartare sauce; another time someone potentially rather sleepy placed an order for a coffee with eight shots — “a bit over the top,” she quips.

The staff are known to get creative too, with many coming up with their own tasty menu hacks. Next time you order breakfast at McDonald’s, Chontelle recommends you try your bacon and egg muffin with the addition of hollandaise and a hash brown. Or to give your caramel sundae a little extra pep, ask for a shot of espresso.

