From the capital to the rest of NZ

Booth’s Logistics Wellington focus boosts their national services.

It’s been a busy and exciting time in the Wellington region in recent months for Booth’s Logistics. After purchasing longstanding, Wellington-based, LG Anderson Transport and Anderson and Flowers in early 2023, Booth’s has made a number of significant changes in the region to form an integral part of their nationwide service offering.

“Over the past five years we have wanted to cement our network, driven by strong customer demand for a more substantial presence and service offering nationwide,” says Booth’s Logistics CEO, Dallas Vince. “With a strong and modern transport operation already in play in and around Wellington, a key focus for us in recent months has been on significantly dialling up our warehousing capability and capacity.”

Recently, Booth’s has scaled up to six warehousing and cross dock transport facilities across the region, with all six covering a range of general and specialist third party logistics services.

All facilities now work together in unison across four strategic locations throughout the Wellington region. Each site has its own dedicated focus and plays its part in supporting not only Wellington customers in the region, but a number of significant national clients.

“As a company, we now have over 130,000m2 of warehousing space available across the country with 30,000m2 of this being in Wellington alone,” says Vince. “We have invested significantly in premium racking and handling equipment, along with technology and strategic recruitments to offer customers the versatility, real time data reporting and support they require.”

“We have also extended our storage handling capability and certifications to cover not only a range of general and specialty goods, but also those requiring MPI compliance, customs approvals, onsite fumigation services and dedicated food handling compliance.”

With multiple facilities now available, Booth’s Logistics are in a commanding position in the Wellington region. Connecting to their national distribution network, Booth’s can offer clients a total end-to-end logistics service from container collection to and from CentrePort Wellington, de-vanning, warehousing and pick and pack, right through to linehaul, flat deck, Hiab and last mile metro deliveries.

With a nationwide team of over 800 members, Booth’s employs around 65 staff in Wellington, many of whom bring some of the most experienced warehousing and logistics capability in the region. As a company, Booth’s pride themselves on their “Can Do. Will Do” approach and their ability to find a way for their customers, their communities and each other.

With four strategic locations throughout the Wellington region, and an impressive 400-strong transport fleet moving to all corners of the country, Booth’s are well resourced to handle all logistics needs and help your business thrive – by connecting it with the rest of New Zealand and beyond, whether that be via sea, road, rail or air.

For more information: booths.co.nz