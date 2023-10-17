Taking that first DIY step can be daunting – so here’s a simple planter project to get started.

Taking that first step into the world of DIY is a big one – and it is far easier to have a simple project at first.

There’s another consideration to that: a simple DIY project, yes, but also one that involves a range of tools and which requires various techniques. Once experience is gained this way, it’s possible to move on to bigger projects – and gaining confidence in the tools you use is a big part of that.

So let’s make a planter box a first project, using a range of the top performing Ryobi ONE+ tools.

From planter to plate

First, design the box or get plans off the internet. Size matters with planter boxes but, as a first project, start modestly. Be sure to have a budget and keep to it.

Non-treated timber (e.g. pine railway sleepers, or macrocarpa) are the best options for building something in which you plan to grow food for your table. Keep the box width under a metre, unless it is accessible from both sides, 2m is ample for a box accessible from both sides.

Following your plan, buy the screws, bolts, nails, timber, everything needed to build it.

Tooling up

The best way to start your DIY journey is to buy a Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4Ah 8–Piece Combo Kit.

This kit is the best asset you will have in your tool collection. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah 8-Piece Combo Kit includes eight cordless tools, basically everything you need.

The Compact Drill/Driver is a great all-rounder for projects and repairs; the Impact Driver is ideal for heavy-duty screwing and fastening. Cut, grind and shape with the Angle Grinder. The Circular Saw and Reciprocating Saw can be used to cut through a variety of timbers, metals, and PVC piping. Cut, smooth and shape timber with the Multitool and Corner Sander – two awesome hobby tools.

Tidy up the work site of dust and debris from your handiwork with the compact Blower Tool. Power all these tools with the two 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah Batteries (supplied with charger).

These batteries are also compatible with more than 150 tools from the Ryobi 18V ONE+ range.

Drill and drive

For making holes of every size and depth, a Ryobi 50-piece impact drill and drive set is perfect. Pre-drilling a smaller hole for screws is good practice to avoid timber splitting and this set caters for all types of screw heads from Philips to hex shanks.

Personal touches

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP™ Brushless Rotary Tool is great for making small repairs and adding finishing touches to DIY projects like a planter. Its 30-piece accessory kit gives you the versatility to complete a wide range of applications such as sanding, shaping, engraving and cutting into materials such as timber, metal and plastic – and gets into all the tight places other bulkier tools can’t reach.

It’s great for wood carving and you will find a myriad of uses for it around the home. Engrave your own logo on your planter.

When the plot thickens

Turn clumpy compost and soil into a friable mix with this brilliant compact cultivator. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Handheld Cultivator. ideal for use in smaller areas that require more finesse and control.

Power this Cultivator with any 18V battery (sold separately) from the Ryobi ONE+ range.

Lawn care

Measure seed or fertiliser distribution precisely with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Seed and Fertiliser Spreader. It’s a great tool for starting and maintaining a small to medium-sized lawn.

Distribute seed, fertiliser, and a variety of other granulated materials. This Kit also includes an 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah Battery and a 1.5A charger.

The large hopper holds up to 4L of material to help save time on refills. Simply set the flow rate, pull the trigger and go.

Stop weed invasion

Prevent weeds infiltrating your garden beds or taking over your paths. Take direct action with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 7.5L sprayer.

Whether you use organic sprays or chemical herbicides this battery-powered sprayer replaces the need for hand pumping. Just mask up, plug in a ONE+ battery, push the button and direct the controlled spray where you need it.

Ryobi on the level

Another recommended purchase is the Ryobi 15m Green Cross Line Laser, ideal for DIY jobs where precise leveling, alignment or layout is required.

DIY’ers will continue to get a lot of use from this laser, no more using a bubble level and pencil. Hang pictures or shelves with ease. Preparing precise grids for tiling projects will be a breeze with Ryobi’s Green Cross Laser.