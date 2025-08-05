From nursing to top real estate agent

Shelley Grieve, Bayleys Residential and Lifestyle Sales

Shelley Grieve is back where she belongs.

This content was prepared by Shelley Grieve and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Shelley Grieve is back where she belongs – after time away, pursuing careers in nursing and real estate. If you don’t recognise the surname, her maiden name might trigger a nod. Born and raised in Tauranga – Shelley’s father, the late Robert Anderson, was a three-term National MP. Her mother was a Whitehead – from a pioneering farming family in Te Puke. Shelley’s work ethic was instilled early. Back home and based in Bayleys Mount Maunganui under Linda Greenslade – her old school friend and now sales manager – childhood holidays are entrenched in her memory. While new to the Mount office, Shelley has a proven history with Bayleys; starting in Auckland almost 11 years ago and awarded rookie of the year across all sectors in her first year.

Moving to Palmerston North as a branch co-owner, she was top agent for five years and now sits in the $100 Million Dollar Club. Named in Bayleys’ top 10% nationwide for 2024/2025, the reward is a trip to Australia, where Shelley will soon rub shoulders with other high achievers. It has been a wonderful journey from nursing to real estate – and, while it might seem an odd mix; chat with Shelley for a while, and the transition becomes abundantly clear. She is passionate about people – which drew her to nursing in the first place. Training in Auckland, Shelley moved to London and worked in breast care in Harley Street. Returning to Auckland, she worked initially with former breast cancer surgeon, John Harman – a name also recognised in Tauranga. A career – spanning more than 25 years at the highest level – was done while raising a family of four. A go-getter and self-confessed workaholic, Shelley concedes that, even reaching the highest level of nursing, there were other goals to achieve.

When Bayleys called; it was an easy switch and the chance to ‘sing to her own tune’ within Bayleys’ successful family structure. “Bayleys aligned with my own standards and morals,” she said. While the industry revolves around selling property, the symmetry between nursing and real estate underpins Shelley’s ethos and way she communicates. “It’s not just about property; it’s about people and their needs.” Real estate to Shelley is simply the vehicle to help people meet their dreams and goals. “In a way I’m still nursing. If you’re not authentic, people pick that up straight away. Mine is a holistic process from start to finish.” Shelley aims to be a trusted adviser – wearing a professional business hat during the campaign but being a long-term friend once the sold goes up. With an attitude of meeting people face to face and simply knocking on doors, Shelley says you never know who’s going to greet you. They might not want to sell right now but knowing what their goals are and where they want to be sits at the heart of Shelley’s passion. Nursing might be in the past, but it remains to the fore of everything Shelley does in her approach. Back home – the landscape might have changed, but nothing has changed – it’s just gone full circle. “It’s like I never left. Loving life.”

www.bayleys.co.nz/shelley-grieve