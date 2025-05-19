From chaos to clarity

You bring ambition. We’ll bring the tools to make it sustainable.

This article was prepared by Target Accounting and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Running a business in New Zealand takes guts. Whether you’re on the tools, behind the counter, or managing a growing team, the pressure is real – and the journey isn’t always linear.

One minute, you’re busy, cash is flowing, and things feel on track. The next, you’re chasing invoices, the tax bill lands, and you’re stuck wondering how growth somehow turned into chaos. We call that the Devil’s Toilet – when systems break, margins shrink, and stress takes over.

It’s more common than you think.

At Target Accounting, we work with businesses across Aotearoa who are right in the middle of that mess – and others who want to avoid it altogether. Growth is exciting, but only if it’s built on solid ground.

The reality check most businesses need

Let’s be honest: most Kiwi businesses don’t need flash financial models or jargon-filled reports. They need visibility. Clarity. A practical plan. And someone to say, “Is this actually working for you?”

That’s where we come in. We help business owners understand the story behind the numbers. We show you where money’s leaking, whether that hire or purchase stacks up, and how to plan ahead – not just react when things go sideways.

We’re not just here for tax time. We’re here for the big decisions – and the everyday ones that build toward something bigger.

Stop the panic. Start planning.

We’ve helped countless businesses move from spreadsheet chaos to simple, streamlined systems. From sleepless nights to sustainable growth. From being constantly behind to finally feeling in control.

Sometimes it’s about cashflow. Sometimes it’s systems, pricing, structure – or all of the above. But the common thread is this: once you see the full picture, better decisions become obvious.

And when the decisions improve, so does everything else.

We get where you’re at

We’re local. We know the NZ market. We’ve worked with tradies, retailers, agri-businesses, professional services, and everything in between. We know how hard you work – and how easy it is to feel like you’re just keeping up.

We also know what’s possible when things click into place.

Let’s be real: growth doesn’t have to be chaos.

If you’ve got the ambition to build something better – we’ve got the tools to help you get there. From forecasting and cashflow support to smarter systems and advice that actually makes sense, we’re here to make your business work for you.

From chaos to clarity – that’s the curve we’ll help you climb.

You bring the ambition. We’ll bring the tools to make it sustainable.

www.targ.co.nz