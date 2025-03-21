Fresh approach to home equity release

This article was prepared by Lifetime Home and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Lifetime Home - Turn your home’s equity into a steady income.

Retirement… most of us will be in it for the long haul – two decades at least. The biggest challenge many retirees face is how to ensure their savings last the distance. However, as Lifetime Retirement Income founder and managing director Ralph Stewart notes, that’s just the lucky ones.

“Many Kiwis leave the workforce without a financial cushion to help see them through the next 20 to 30 years. That means they rely solely on NZ Super, which is a wonderful benefit, but we know it’s barely enough to live on,” he says.

“With longer life expectancies and rising living costs, it’s no surprise that many retirees are looking for additional ways to support a comfortable retirement. We’ve made it our mission to try to solve this dilemma.”

That’s the motivation behind Lifetime Home, a transparent alternative to reverse mortgages that allows homeowners aged 70 and over to unlock the value in their homes – without taking on debt and accumulating interest.

Lifetime Home in a nutshell

Lifetime Home lets retirees stay in their homes while boosting their NZ Super. Eligible homeowners can sell up to 35% of their home’s equity in exchange for regular fortnightly payments over 10 years. Lifetime buys this equity for 25% of the home’s agreed initial value, paid out at 2.5% per year (less fees and charges).

Unlike traditional reverse mortgages, there’s no accumulating interest or debt, just a steady, reliable income stream. The best part? Homeowners know from the outset how much equity they’ll retain in their home at the end of the agreement.

Key benefits of Lifetime Home

No debt, no interest – unlike traditional home equity release options, Lifetime Home doesn’t accumulate debt or interest. The equity released and amount homeowners receive is fixed at the outset.

Stay in your home – homeowners remain in their property for as long as they wish.

Predictable payments – fortnightly payments are made alongside NZ Super, making budgeting simple.

Certainty – Lifetime Home offers certainty by outlining exactly how much equity will remain in the property at the end of the agreement.

Judith’s story: financial freedom with Lifetime Home

After a 50-year career in social work, Judith* retired at 72, expecting to enjoy a well-earned break. But moving from a salary to NZ Super alone was a shock.

“Going from a steady paycheck to just the pension was tough. I quickly realised it could be a struggle,” she says.

Judith considered her options, but downsizing didn’t stack up and retirement villages weren’t her cup of tea.

“Downsizing wouldn’t have made financial sense. A smaller place in my area costs just as much as I’d probably get for my place, especially once you add moving costs. And I love my home.”

“With retirement villages, you’re right beside someone else and I like my privacy too much. It just wasn’t for me.”

However, Lifetime Home ticked all Judith’s boxes. Since receiving her first payment six months ago, Judith has noticed a significant improvement in her quality of life.

“Having that extra income means I can pay my bridge fees, put petrol in the car for trips, and even put a little aside.”

With her finances in order, Judith is now making the most of her retirement.

“I’ve worked hard for 50 years – I deserve to enjoy my retirement. Now, I can still buy the odd treat, which I wouldn’t have been able to manage on NZ Super alone.”

She says she recommends that other retirees who need a bit extra for a comfortable retirement also see if Lifetime Home is right for them.

To find out more about Lifetime Home visit lifetimeincome.co.nz.

*Name has been changed for privacy.