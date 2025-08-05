This article was prepared by NHR Group and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

If you’re moving house, delivering stock, or simply need a reliable ride across town, here’s a deal that goes the distance – literally. NHR Group offers free unlimited kilometres on all van and car licence truck rentals. It’s a better value than the usual 15% discount from other rental companies – and here’s why.

The catch with that “15% off” deal

Sure, 15% off sounds sweet, until your mileage starts to add up. Most rental companies charge per kilometre once you exceed a set limit, and those extra costs can really put a dent in your budget. Whether you’re shifting furniture across suburbs or making delivery runs up and down the motorway, those kilometres rack up fast. Suddenly, that 15% saving doesn’t feel like much of a win.

Why NHR Group’s free unlimited KM offer wins every time

With NHR Group’s free unlimited KM truck hire, what you see is exactly what you get. Straight-up, all-inclusive pricing. No surprise charges at drop-off. Just clear budgeting and better value, especially if you’re covering longer distances or using the vehicle over multiple days.

From tradies and florists to families on the move, customers love the transparency and savings that come with NHR Group’s straightforward model. It’s the only way to rent a truck or van in Auckland or nationwide without worrying about the odometer.

Vehicles for every job – no hidden extras

Whether you’re after a moving truck rental or a reliable rental van to transport goods or equipment, NHR Group has a large, well-maintained fleet that ticks the boxes:

Clean and modern vehicles

Easy-to-drive models for car licence holders

Friendly service that gets you on the road faster

With NHR Group, it’s not just about getting from A to B, it’s making the whole process easy, affordable and stress-free from start to finish.

Who it’s for

Kiwis moving house or shifting gear

Tradies and business owners needing regular transport

Budget-savvy individuals wanting predictable costs

Frequent hirers who are over-paying more every trip

If you’re looking for truck rental or a van rental in Auckland or nationwide locals actually recommend, you’ll find the best deal where kilometres don’t cost you extra.

Ready to hit the road?

Book your vehicle with NHR Group today and get the freedom to drive as far as you need – without extra charges dragging you down.

Smart choice, smoother move, and more money in your pocket. That’s the NHR Group way.