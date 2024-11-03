Four flights to Singapore every day

This story was prepared by Singapore Airlines and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Get ready to soar into summer with Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines is thrilled to introduce an additional daily flight from Auckland to Singapore, making it even easier to explore the globe this summer.

With more options for Kiwi travellers

For the first time ever, Kiwis will be able to choose from four daily flights directly to Singapore and beyond, with Singapore Airlines and its alliance partner, Air New Zealand; providing unmatched connectivity to destinations worldwide. This expansion reflects their commitment to meeting the evolving travel needs of the New Zealand community, ensuring passengers have more flexibility to embark on their dream journey.

Celebrating a decade of partnership

As Singapore Airlines approaches its 10-year milestone of their alliance with Air New Zealand in 2025, this development signifies a significant step forward in their shared mission to deliver exceptional service and connectivity to Kiwis. With the additional daily Auckland – Singapore service, travellers will enjoy over 1700 seats weekly on the route, on board its Airbus A350-900 and Air New Zealand’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Plus, its existing SQ285/SQ286 flight will be upgraded to a larger Boeing 777, reintroducing Singapore Airlines’ renowned first class service to New Zealand.

Connecting the South Island

In addition to the Auckland expansion, Singapore Airlines is set to introduce a supplementary three-times-weekly service to Christchurch. This additional service will cater to the bustling end-of-year travel demand from the South Island.

Your gateway to global exploration

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the beauty, culture, and history of Asia, Europe, and Africa with Singapore Airlines. Book your flights now and create the getaway you’ve always dreamed of. Fly with the world’s most awarded airline and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Join Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer program to stay informed about their latest offers, events, and promotions.