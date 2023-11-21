Flexibility key to mum’s study success

Stacey Sibley, University of Waikato graduate.

University: many options for those boosting workforce credentials.

This content has been prepared by the University of Waikato and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Balancing a toddler on the one hand and a textbook in the other sounds like hard work – but one mum has just completed a business degree at the University of Waikato, Tauranga, thanks to a high degree of flexibility, supportive teaching staff, and best-in-class facilities.

Stacey, mum to a four-year-old, has just wrapped up her Bachelor of Business degree from the Tauranga campus after returning to study after more than a decade in the workforce. She wanted to get the academic knowledge to back up her skills and experience – and says studying has given her more confidence in a business setting.

“Typically, I would feel nervous before an interview, but now I have more confidence. While studying at the University of Waikato, I’ve proved I can thrive in challenging environments. I’ve embraced the opportunity to learn new subjects and consistently emerged successful,” says Stacey.

Choosing to study from the Tauranga campus was a ‘no-brainer’. Not only was it a local choice that fitted her lifestyle, but Waikato Management School is highly regarded by employers in the Bay of Plenty. Now she is excited to continue learning from within the workplace, knowing she has the backing of a sought-after degree from one of New Zealand’s leading business schools, which is also ranked in the top 1 per cent worldwide.

Flexible options, big ambitions

The last few years have been busy but rewarding from a study and a family perspective for her. With a degree major in supply chain management plus two supporting minor subjects, Stacey was advised early on she had taken on more than most: “I decided I would squeeze everything I could out of this degree in terms of qualifications and skills. I just went for it.”

Stacey Sibley, University of Waikato graduate.

There was a blend of in-person and remote papers over the last three years, with the option to study from wherever she was rated highly: “I don’t think I would have got through my degree without having the flexibility that Waikato offers. It’s been a lifesaver whenever my daughter has been home sick from daycare – I’ve been able to watch recorded lectures and complete my work at night.

“That said, I like to spend time on campus– whether during the day or in the labs after hours. It’s a pretty amazing campus in a great location.”

She adds her lecturers have been incredibly supportive and responsive the whole way through, often getting back to her immediately. Stacey says, particularly with remote papers, this helped her feel connected to her lecturers when face-to-face time was limited.

Connected to the industry

As Stacey prepares to swap textbooks for a full-time role, she says the strong connection between the University of Waikato and industry is second to none. “Having come from the workforce, I can absolutely say there is a strong connection between what we are learning and the real world. We had guest lectures that highlighted what the theory looked like in a real-world business context.”

Greg Simmonds, General Manager, Workforce and Policy, from Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, says the University of Waikato is a central part of the Bay of Plenty business community: “We have employed several graduates from the University of Waikato and have been impressed with their skills and experience. Other employers who have taken on Waikato students echo this feedback.

“It’s great to see well-equipped graduates like Stacey contributing to a thriving Bay of Plenty business community,” he says. “We are fortunate that the University of Waikato offers degree-level study options in the Bay of Plenty.”

Real-world learning

According to Stacey, work-integrated learning has been a particularly rewarding way of applying what she has learned. Stacey completed her work-integrated learning through The Impact Lab – leading a group project for the Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket – a community initiative that ensures the local community has access to affordable, safe, nutritious kai when needed.

“Unlike traditional papers, which clearly outline each assessment, The Impact Lab is different, she says. “The work-integrated learning project evolves, based on the team’s vision and the problem the organisation wants to solve.

“What’s great about this autonomy is that it fuels a real passion for solving the problem. I became deeply invested in the project and generating something valuable for the organisation.”

The project involved garnering insights into what the community wanted, their barriers to sustainability projects, and the support they needed to get involved. “The feedback was that our work has provided a solid foundation and set some wheels in motion. It couldn’t be a better outcome,” Stacey says.

Diversity in career options

Her experience also highlighted the diverse options her University of Waikato degree offers: “It opened my eyes. A business degree doesn’t necessarily have to be about making a business more profitable or efficient. You can actually use that degree to go out into the community and do good.”

“The Impact Lab has been amazing at highlighting how my degree can be used across various sectors I wouldn’t have otherwise considered.”

The Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket project was facilitated through The Impact Lab paper, which enables real-world experiences of multidisciplinary teams across different qualifications and majors. An offering unique to the University of Waikato, The Impact Lab has recently been shortlisted for the Sustainability Education Award by QS Reimagine Education.

Read more about studying at the University of Waikato in the heart of Tauranga city, just a short drive to the golden beaches of Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa: tauranga.waikato.ac.nz