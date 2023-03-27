Five days in Perth and Margaret river with Stephanie Holmes

Quokka on Rottnest Island.





1. RELAX ON ROTTNEST ISLAND

Home to quokkas—the grinning marsupials that you’ve no doubt seen on your social feeds— Rottnest Island (Wadjemup) is an island paradise. The holiday haven is where you’ll find around 60 pristine beaches, aquamarine bays, bike tracks, and walking trails. After boarding a ferry in Fremantle (Walyalup), you’ll land at the nature reserve just 30 minutes later. It’s entirely car-free, but easy to explore via the Rottnest Island Explorer Bus or bicycle. There are a variety of places to stay and you can treat yourself to a waterside seafood lunch, snorkel in the rich marine reserve, and keep an eye out for the island’s happy little quokkas.

2. SOAK UP THE SUNSET IN FREMANTLE

On Perth’s southern doorstep, Fremantle is a hub of eclectic artists with a thriving beer and seafood scene, all rounded out by fascinating maritime history. Start your day right by getting your caffeine fi x on the “cappuccino strip,” a section of South Terrace that’s famous for its cafés and Italian influence. Coffee in-hand, it’s time to head to the famous Fremantle Markets. Established in 1897, the historic building houses more than 150 stalls and is one of Western Australia’s mostvisited attractions. Then, after a visit to the WA Maritime Museum and World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison, it’s time for a refreshing beer at one of Fremantle’s award-winning craft breweries. Round out your day by watching the sunset over the Indian Ocean.

Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour.

3. INDULGE IN EPICUREAN DELIGHTS IN THE MARGARET RIVER REGION

Spend your morning driving to the Margaret River region, only three hours south of Perth (Boorloo), where foodies mingle with surfers. The culinary destination has long been celebrated for its wineries, with over 100 cellar doors—including Leeuwin Estate and Voyager Estate— producing cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, merlot, and chardonnay. More recently, it’s also become known for its craft breweries, with about half a dozen spotted across the region. If a designated driver is in order, book onto a day tour to visit the region’s best wineries, breweries, and restaurants. Or simply follow the magnetic pull of the incredible coastline and try one of the outdoor activities—ranging from hikes, to mountain biking, to canoeing—where adventure meets indulgence.

McLeod Tours, Margaret River.

4. WALK MARGARET RIVER’S CAPE TO CAPE TRACK

To walk the entirety of the 123km Cape to Cape Track—stretching from Cape Naturaliste in the north to Cape Leeuwin in the south—takes roughly a week. It’s a worthwhile endeavour—the coastal thread ties together some of the region’s best offerings, including stunning beaches, tall timber forests, fabulous food and wine, and Aboriginal cultural experiences. You can even walk pack-free, with pack transfers to accommodation for hikers. But if you’ve only got half a day, try the stunning walk from Smiths Beach to Canal Rocks and onwards to Injidup Nature Spa, where there’s a “natural” aquarium along the way. The beautiful coastal walk rewards hikers with stunning clifftop views.

Cape to Cape Track.

5. GO COASTEERING WITH THE MARGARET RIVER ADVENTURE COMPANY

On your final day in Western Australia, take the adventure up a notch by trying your hand at coasteering, a blend of rock hopping, shore scrambling, and swell riding. The Margaret River Adventure company is the only operator in Australia to offer the sport, and they’ll ensure you see beautiful scenery and wildlife along the way. They’ll fully kit you out in a wetsuit, lifejacket, and helmet, and equip you with the skills needed to safely take part in the ultimate aquatic adventure in the Ngari Marine Park.

