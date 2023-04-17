Five days in Canberra with Stephanie Holmes

Canberra balloon at sunrise. Credit / VisitCanberra.

1. RISE TO THE OCCASION ON A HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE

On your first morning in Canberra, wake up before the sun does so that you can start your trip on a high note—literally. Toast to the start of a new day with a glass of champagne from within the basket of one of Balloon Aloft’s sunrise flights. As you float above, you’ll see the soft morning glow spill across Canberra’s valleys, parklands, lakes, and parliament buildings. From such great heights, it’s easy to understand why Canberra is considered one of the top hot air ballooning destinations in the world.

balloonaloftcanberra.com.au

2. IMMERSE YOURSELF IN NATURE AND ABORIGINAL CULTURE

Cosmopolitan Canberra offers everything you’d expect of a capital city, including world-class museums, cool cocktail bars, and award-winning restaurants. One of its points of difference? Drive less than 30 minutes in any direction, and you’ll find yourself immersed in nature. Spend your afternoon exploring the hiking trails at Tidbindilla Nature Reserve, a 54-square-kilometre protected area on the edges of Namadgi National Park. Keep an eye out for koalas, wallabies, and potoroos in the Eucalypt Forest, then book a guided tour with Dhawura Tours to gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous culture on an Aboriginal-guided walk.

thunderstone.net.au/copy-of-services

Cascade Trail at Tidbinbilla. Credit / VisitCanberra.

3. INDULGE IN PADDOCK-TO-PLATE EXPERIENCES

Chefs love Canberra because they’re able to source so much produce locally. Visitors love it because they can sample the region’s bounty right from the farm. One of the highlights of the growing season is from mid-June to August, when prized black Perigord truffle appears on menus across the capital. Join a truffle hunt at one of the region’s most boutique truffle farms, Pialligo Truffles or the Truffle Farm. Afterwards, stop by Mount Majura Vineyard for a seated wine tasting, before spending the night in a tiny house set between the vines.

pialligotruffles.com.au

thetrufflefarm.com.au

mountmajura.com.au

nakedcubbycollective.com

Pialligo Trufffles. Credit / VisitCanberra.

4. HAVE A CRUISY DAY ON LAKE BURLEY GRIFFIN

The centrepiece of Canberra, Lake Burley Griffin, is a much beloved water playground, ideal for rowing, sailing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fi shing, or exploring the 40 kilometres of trails encircling its shores. Forgot to BYOB (bring your own boat)? No worries! GoBoat has you covered. No license or experience is necessary to hire one of these Danish-designed electric picnic boats. Everything else you might need—from chilly bins and Bluetooth speakers, to grazing boards and captain’s hats—can be added on to your rental for an unforgettable afternoon out on the water.

goboat.com.au/location/kingston-canberra

Goboat. Credit / VisitCanberra.

5. MEET THE MAKERS IN CANBERRA’S WINE DISTRICT

Looking for the perfect bottle to celebrate a memorable holiday? With three distinct wine regions, 140 vineyards, and more than 40 wineries within a 35-minute drive of the city, Canberra’s Wine District is the place to find it. With rieslings, chardonnays, shirazzes, cabernet sauvignons and countless other varieties produced here, trust the experts from Van Du Vin to curate your day amongst the vines and ensure you discover your new favourite drop. Or hire an electric bike, which come fully equipped with front and rear baskets, ideal for loading up with all your finds.

vanduvin.com.au

winerides.com.au

Van Du Vin at Brindabella Hills Winery. Credit / Tourism Australia.



