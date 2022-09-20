Fiordland's natural gifts

Photo / supplied.

Doubtful Sound's untouched wilderness has "awe-inspiring silence".

It's no secret these days that connecting to nature is good for the soul - more and more research is supporting the idea of its importance to our mental health.

Activities involving the senses - and taking time to disconnect from the digital world - can help to develop affinity with the natural world and enhance mental well-being.

And when it comes to nature at its most spectacular, New Zealand's Fiordland National Park sits right at the top of the list, including the two marvels of the Milford and Doubtful Sounds.

Both are breath-taking. But it's the remote wilderness of the secluded and lesser-known Doubtful Sound that promotes a profound tranquility within its visitors who embark on a RealNZ journey – the tourism experts from Southern New Zealand.

"People love it," says RealNZ's CEO, Stephen England-Hall. "I've seen people so affected by the majesty and untouched beauty, they have been moved to tears."

Doubtful Sound's Te Reo Māori name is Patea, meaning 'place of silence', which goes some way to explaining the quiet power of this special site. With fewer visitors and boats here, Doubtful Sound provides ample opportunity to connect, restore and find peace, surrounded by sheer wilderness.

Starting with a boat ride across Lake Manapouri, when you arrive at the Sound, you'll be greeted by the deepest and second-longest fiord in New Zealand.

Out on the water, you'll be immersed in scenery unspoilt for millennia. There are more than 600 waterfalls tucked in among the lush green of the fauna and the dark depths of glassy water. Among all this soul-soaring beauty, you can also expect sightings of some of the wildlife of this magical place – bottlenose dolphins, fur seals, penguins and other bird life make regular appearances.

How long you spend in this wonderland is up to you – if you're short on time or budget, the day trip ignites the imagination, with coach connections available from Queenstown. But England-Hall advises that most people wish they'd been able to spend more time.

On an overnight or multi-day trip, you'll never forget the experience of waking up on the water, surrounded only by nature in a World Heritage conservation park. With only the noises of a natural environment, this moment is lovingly labelled "the sound of silence". No mobiles, no wifi, no cars, no buildings. Just nature.

Specialist nature guides will make sure you don't miss a thing. There's comfort, too, in knowing that while you're having your session with Mother Earth, RealNZ is working hard to keep that very nature intact, while inspiring guests to feel the same.

England-Hall says RealNZ looks at everything through a conservation and sustainability lens for the long-term benefit of "our people, our partners and our planet".

The tourism experts fundraise, lead and provide resources to conservation projects that help restore and project New Zealand's natural environment, including the Cooper Island Restoration project, Walter Peak Land Restoration project and Predator-Free Rakiura.

With so few true wildernesses left, Doubtful Sound's remoteness, its otherworldliness, its secluded silence, is a sincerely unique sensation.

Guests can relax into the journey knowing that, for nearly 70 years, RealNZ has been connecting people with this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Our commitment to conservation and immersion in Fiordland is in our cultural DNA – our vessels are custom-built for the environment and our crews are deeply passionate about our purpose," says England-Hall. "Tourism should be good for the world - economically, socially and environmentally."

RealNZ's philosophy is that being a good business is good for business. So the only business left for you is to let nature share her gifts.

For more information: https://www.realnz.com/en/destinations/doubtful-sound/