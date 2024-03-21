Faster home repairs proven in launch

AMI now offers a quality repair service, AMI HomeHub.

AMI HomeHub speeds up home claim completion times by up to 75 per cent.

This content has been prepared by AMI and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Leading insurer AMI says its new home repair service, HomeHub, is establishing itself as a leader in the home repair industry after proving it can provide fast, quality home repairs.

Launched in November, HomeHub launched initially in Auckland, Hamilton, and Northland with a new outlet coming in Christchurch in March and a new premises recently opened in Auckland’s Rosedale.

Dean MacGregor, AMI Executive General Manager Supply Chain and Hub Services says: “HomeHub has begun an exciting new era for AMI. We are diversifying our offering and will now operate not only as a leading New Zealand insurer but as a quality repair service.”

MacGregor says the new service has completed more than 1000 jobs so far and has attracted “excellent” customer feedback – with times to complete simple home claims (from when a claim is first lodged to completion) about 75 per cent quicker if HomeHub is used.

“The team is growing quickly,” he says. “We are currently recruiting for many roles, in trade and office positions, as HomeHub grows.”

HomeHub strives to deliver quality repairs that are timely and convenient for customers, says MacGregor, with the digital AMI HomeHub portal allowing customers to upload photos/videos, and check how their claim is progressing.

Customers of AMI, State, NZI, Lumley, Lantern, NAC, Swann, ASB, BNZ, Westpac and Co-Operative Bank will be able to choose AMI HomeHub at the time of making their claim, or another approved building partner from the IAG network.

“Customers told us that they wanted a straight-forward experience with home repairs,” says Mr MacGregor. “We have listened to that feedback and are confident that AMI HomeHub will help to deliver that.”

For more information: www.ami.co.nz/homehub