Farmers should "drive with the lights on"

Image / Supplied.

New software helps farmers manage their farms & plan for the future.

In today's competitive, growth-orientated marketplace, increasing pressure is coming on Kiwi farmers to approach their operation as a business – but it can be hard to keep one eye on the books as well as one on the paddock.

Farmers must meet the varied demands of stock and crops and deal with the vagaries of weather, workers and other challenges – so Kiwi accounting software firm Xero has partnered with two other locally developed cloud-based software solutions, Figured and Paysauce, to create a solution specifically tailored for the needs of today's farmers.

Xero for Farming brings together the three tools to work collaboratively, cutting down on data entry and double-handling of information. Data can also be shared with partners such as banks, accountants and farm consultants, so farmers can access expert help to keep their operations running smoothly, now and in the future.

Xero's head of agribusiness, Cam Anderson, says partnering with these companies means each can play to its strengths and deliver a tailored solution, according to what farmers need.

"Advancements in technology might have made some aspects of farmers' operations easier but they've also added layers of complexity," he says. "Today, farmers have to be skilled at everything — both on the farm and in the office; as well as keeping the farm running day to day, it can be hard to remember to keep that bigger picture in mind and think about planning for the future."

Xero for Farming marries up the accounting software's bookkeeping capabilities with forecasting tool Figured and "best in breed" payroll software Paysauce. Figured enables farmers to create both monthly budgets and detailed, long-term financial plans, track the financial impact of production activities and create and share financial reports, while Paysauce can be used to automate payroll, making it easy to meet HR and regulatory requirements, and handle minimum wage top-ups for dairy farmers.

The system also streamlines the paperwork side of the farm business, making it easier to create invoices and pay bills on time.

Anderson says by its nature farming can be a lonely profession, so using a tool which enables closer collaboration between farmers, advisors and bankers is a bonus.

"Working together, a team can bring different perspectives to the table, to make better business decisions," Anderson says. "We've realised the power of bringing together real-time data to form a bigger picture of a business – and that data is used to inform decisions that will continue to make a real difference to farming.

"Having a team around you who all have visibility of the accounts means you can figure it out together. Having multiple minds looking at the same thing allows you to identify what's going well, what's not, and what needs to be done to head in the right direction."

Research commissioned by Xero and Figured shows only around half (52 per cent) of pastoral farmers involve their accountant in their farm budgeting and financial decision-making, while only around a third consult with their bank manager or farm consultant on these topics. Yet if cost wasn't a factor, 31 percent of farmers say they would like more support and assistance with financial planning and decision-making.

While many farmers are already exploring cloud-based digital technologies to aid farm management, Anderson says some are still using spreadsheets and the odd manual cash-book on the dashboard of the ute.

"Using a cloud-based system means everyone involved in management and decision-making can access the information they need in real time and everyone can be looking at the same thing at the same time," he says. "I compare it to driving with the lights on, rather than having them switched off — it makes it much easier to make smart, informed financial decisions.

"We're trying to enable farmers to spend more time working on the business of farming, rather than just focusing on the practice of farming. A lot of people are fantastic farmers but they are not necessarily that business-savvy – and Xero for Farming will help them collaborate with experts to get that side of their operation running smoothly."

Overall, Anderson says the biggest advantage to farmers of connecting with Xero for Farming is that enables them to use their existing knowledge and expertise to help prepare for the future.

"It gives them an up-to-date view so they can forecast out into the future and actually plan, rather than just reacting to events as they occur. It also gives them the ability to run future scenarios, to see the effects of making changes to stock levels, for example, as opposed to keeping them the same.

Being able to better monitor financial performance willl also lead to greater cost-efficiencies, because it enables them to keep a close eye on cash flows and expenditure.

"It can also give them peace of mind, knowing that they are creating a more sustainable, profitable business that they can pass on to future generations."