Face Lickers and Bed Sleepers: Petdirect Reveals Kiwis Unconditional Love for Pets

Petdirect, New Zealand’s leading Kiwi-owned pet supply retailer, has released its first ever Pet Census. The census has uncovered just how deeply our pets are embedded in our lives, from birthday celebrations to bougee holidays and even human-like names. With over 6,000 pet owners and 9,000 pets surveyed, the findings reveal an insightful glimpse into the countries pet obsessed culture.

A Nation of Dedication Paw-rents

The Petdirect census reveals some of the quirky, unexpected ways Kiwis worship their pets. An impressive 66% of respondents celebrate their pets’ birthdays, with many taking it a step further by throwing parties, baking pet-friendly cakes, and showering their companions with gifts. Additionally, 23% of pet owners admit to dressing their pets up for special occasions, holidays, or just for fun.

When it comes to travel, many Kiwis refuse to leave their pets behind. More than a third (36%) take their pets on holiday, ensuring their four-legged family members can join them on their excursions. The bond between pets and their humans is evident, with 41% of respondents even allowing their pets to lick their faces, a sign of affection that some might find sweet, but others may shy away from. Furthermore, 77% of respondents admitted that their pets sleep on their bed, sharing their sacred spaces with their pets as they would their partners.

New Zealand’s Favourite Breeds and Names

Petdirect’s data also shed light on the nation’s preferred pet breeds. Labradors and Golden Retrievers are at the top of the leaderboard as New Zealand’s most beloved dogs, closely followed by Miniature Schnauzers and Border Collies. When it comes to mixed breeds, Cavoodles are a clear winner with an astounding 497 Poodle crossbreeds recorded, proving that Kiwis have a soft spot for their curly-haired companions.

For cat lovers, moggies and Ragdolls take the cake for the most popular cat breeds. The ever-mysterious “cat distribution system” remains a key player in pet adoption, with 13% of cat owners revealing that their feline friend simply showed up at their home uninvited and never left.

When it comes to names, Charlie emerges as the most popular for both cats and dogs, with Bella and Poppy close behind for dogs, and Luna and George ranking second and third for cats.

Pet Health and Wellbeing: A Growing Concern

As New Zealand’s trusted partner in pet wellbeing, Petdirect is proud to support Kiwis in caring for their pets’ health, an area of increasing concern for many owners. The census found that over 40% of respondents worry about their pets’ overall wellbeing. Pet anxiety (30.3%) and dental issues (31.6%) ranked highest, with Chihuahuas topping the list for anxious pups as 55% of their owner’s cited anxiety as a key issue.

Petdirect’s in-house veterinarian, Feargus McConnell, addresses a growing awareness around pet mental health, particularly among dog owners. “We’re seeing more dogs being treated for anxiety as pet parents and veterinarians recognise the impact of mental wellbeing on a pet’s overall quality of life,” McConnell explains. “For cats, dental issues like gingivitis and periodontal disease remain persistent concerns.”

The Cost of Love

Owning a pet is a significant cost, and many owners admit to spending more than they originally anticipated. Petdirect found that 36.6% of households spend over $2,000 annually on their pets. However, the emotional rewards far outweigh the costs. A staggering 78.2% of owners say their pets help them relax and de-stress, while 73.8% give their pets the credit when it comes to providing emotional comfort during difficult times.

Petdirect is proud to help pet owners make informed decisions, offering expert advice, premium products, and tailored pet healthcare solutions, all of which are designed to make life with pets easier and more rewarding.

Advocating for a More Pet-Friendly New Zealand

Kiwis’ commitment to their pets extends beyond their own homes. The census reveals strong advocacy for pet welfare, with 75.5% of respondents supporting a ban on fireworks due to the distress they cause animals. Additionally, 41.6% want to see more pet-friendly housing options, and 37.2% are calling for more outdoor spaces where pets can roam freely.

With an overwhelming majority of New Zealand pet owners treating their pets as cherished family members, it’s clear that our furry friends hold a special place in our hearts, and our homes.

Want to know more? Read the full 2024 Petdirect Pet Census for deeper insights into Kiwi pet ownership trends.