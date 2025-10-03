Experts in prefab facility blocks

Need to build or upgrade holiday park ablution, facility block?

This article was prepared by Advance Build and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Functional, modern amenities are essential to any campground, holiday or caravan park. And, if you own or operate one, it’s worth considering the prefab approach. This method is ideal for creating new blocks or upgrading old ones – and is far faster than traditional construction.

Who is Advance Build?

For 17+ years, Advance Build has been delivering high-quality prefab homes across the upper North Island. Today, it also provides prefab ablution and facility blocks to holiday parks.

And, because they take construction offsite, there’s no hassle to you. Just a smarter, speedier building project – minimising disruption for both you and your guests.

The experienced team manages every aspect of your building project from start to finish, including:

-Design

-Planning

-Resource + building consents

-Infrastructure

-Project management

-Council compliance.

Need accommodation units, ablution blocks or other facilities? Advance Build covers it

Ahipara Top 10

But what are prefab ablution blocks and facilities?

Prefab ablution blocks and facilities are purpose-built amenity units, constructed in a factory and delivered to site ready to connect. This approach means essential facilities like toilets, showers, kitchens and laundries can be installed quickly – with less disruption than traditional builds.

Advance Build’s offsite approach gives you:

-Faster installation

-High-quality, durable builds

-Less ongoing maintenance

-Minimal disruption to guests and day-to-day operations.

Depending on the size, layout and needs of your site, you can choose from a range of options, including:

-Combined ablution blocks (toilets + showers)

-Standalone prefab toilet blocks

-Kitchen facilities

-Laundries.

Advance Build designs all of these for high-traffic, heavy-use environments. In other words, they are built to last.

Why is prefab better for holiday park owners, operators and developers?

The tourism sector is seasonal. So when it arrives, you want your park or campground ready to welcome guests. Building facilities using the prefab approach will:

-Reduce your holiday park’s downtime

-Minimise disruption to guests (offsite construction).

Prefab also helps you:

-Provide your visitors with high-quality amenities

-Choose from flexible designs and optionsBuild to compliance standards (including for accessibility)

-Scale your facilities to suit the size and needs of your park.

-In short, prefab keeps your park guest-ready – without the stress.

Ahipara Top 10

Real-life example: Ahipara Holiday Park

When Aimee and Cormac O’Keeffe took over Ahipara Holiday Park in 2024, they faced a major challenge: outdated facilities and peak season just months away. Advance Build stepped in with a fast, prefabricated solution that delivered brand-new ablution, kitchen and laundry blocks in just four months – all to compliance standards.

“The team translated our ideas into a high-quality, functional space that suits both our business needs and guest expectation,” explains Aimee. “The finished result is outstanding – they brought our vision to life with innovation and attention to detail.”

Projects like this show how Advance Build is helping holiday parks across New Zealand keep their facilities up-to-date and enhance the guest experience.

Why choose Advance Build?

Need to build or refresh your holiday park accommodation or facilities? The expert team has a proven track record of delivering reliable, cost-certain prefab solutions across the upper North Island.

