Even the best can be caught out

Near-disaster while sailing shows value of Coastguard membership.

This content has been prepared by Coastguard and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Ever found yourself in a sticky situation out on the water? It happens even to the best, as one Coastguard member experienced earlier this year at Rabbit Island when their yacht’s anchor got stuck.

They were enjoying a beautiful day of sailing. The sun was shining, the wind was just right and everything seemed perfect until, suddenly, the anchor became caught near rocks, and the tide was pulling them closer.

What would you do?

Coastguard Tairua-Pauanui received the distress call, and, within minutes, were on their way to the distressed yacht. After a brief chat with the yacht’s skipper, they put their expertise to work. Using a tow rope, volunteers skilfully freed the anchor, moving it away from the rocks and into deeper waters. With their guidance, the yacht was soon back on its journey south; everyone safe and sound.

The best part of this story? The skipper of the yacht was a Coastguard member, which means there was no charge for this call-out. However, if they hadn’t been a member, it could have cost them $350 per hour plus GST.

For just $130 a year, a Coastguard Membership offers you that same, free non-urgent on-water assistance, 24/7, 365 days a year. To understand what a boon that is, last year over 2000 dedicated Coastguard volunteers, passionate about boating and the safety of those on the water, assisted nearly 6300 people to return home safely.

This real-life example highlights the importance of Coastguard membership as “cheap insurance” for an adventure on the water. Incidents can happen to even the most experienced skippers but, with Coastguard at your side, you can head out with peace of mind, knowing that help is just a call away.

Surprisingly, around three-quarters of Coastguard’s call-outs were for non-urgent mechanical issues. Whether it’s a dead battery, engine trouble, or a mechanical mishap, Coastguard membership is your assurance that if something does go wrong, you can get home safely without breaking the bank.

Of course, if anyone is in urgent need of assistance, Coastguard will be there to help without hesitation – the organisation is on a mission to help people get the best out of their time on the water, safely and with confidence.

As a bonus, if you sign up for a membership today, you’ll receive a complimentary Line 7 cap, while stocks last. It doesn’t stop there. When you become a Coastguard member, you’re not only protecting yourself but also supporting a charity dedicated to saving lives on our oceans, lakes, and rivers across Aotearoa.

Visit www.coastguardmembership.nz and become a member now!