Employee "cried" over caring boss

Managing Director, Emily Cleland and Principal Environmental Consultant, Terre Nicholson from HD Geo. Photo/Supplied.

The burden of 10-year cancer battle eased by humbling act.

When Terre Nicholson became aware of pain in her shoulders, she feared the worst.

Five years earlier she had been given a year to live after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer that had spread to her bone. She worried the pain meant the cancer had returned, her future uncertain.

But at this moment luck was on her side. An MRI scan showed the pain was "only" arthritis while the fact she had had the scan at all was thanks to the foresight of her employer who had invested in private health insurance cover for staff through insurer nib New Zealand.

Nicholson, who works as an environmental consultant at Hamilton-based engineering firm HD Geo, was initially told she would have to wait five to eight weeks for a scan through the public system. But, when her boss Emily Cleland told her she was part of the company's group insurance scheme - and which covered pre-existing conditions - the scan was arranged in two days.

"I cried when I found out," Nicholson says. "To have it done in two days instead of waiting two months to find out if the cancer was growing was amazing. I was speechless and overwhelmed with gratitude. To think someone cared enough was very humbling.

"It turned out to be arthritis, but finding out so quickly made a huge difference and, I think, made me more attentive at work because I wasn't so anxious."

Nicholson, an ex-pat American who moved to New Zealand from Las Vegas in 2008 after marrying her Kiwi husband Mike Nicholson, is not yet out of the woods.

"When first diagnosed in 2006 I had surgery and radiation treatment, took pills and was told there's a really low chance of it coming back. But, unfortunately, it did come back in my bones in 2013."

Principal Environmental Consultant, Terre Nicholson from HD Geo. Photo/Supplied.

Yet she believes she would not be alive today if not for nib's health insurance. It has meant shorter wait times for scans so treatments can be quickly administered, helping slow the cancer's growth. Over the years the insurance has also given her access to non-funded medicines, all of which have helped in her treatment.

"In 2013 I was given one year to live and so, 10 years later, here I am," she says. "I'm still working (she lives in Te Kuiti and often works from home) and enjoying life."

Cleland, who is HD Geo's Managing Director, says introducing group health insurance seemed like a great way to be able to take the burden of worrying about people's health out of the picture.

"We were really excited because it was able to cover our team members who had pre-existing conditions," she says. "As someone who knows someone with cancer, you can feel so helpless. To be able to provide the services that nib have in their policy feels like we can actually do something.

"We are so happy to be able to support Terre and I'd definitely recommend nib's group health insurance to other businesses."

Company-based health insurance cover appears to be valued by most workers. The Annual Workplace Wellbeing Survey by business service organisation EMA and nib showed that 57 per cent of employees saw medical/health insurance as an important consideration when looking to change jobs while 45 per cent of HR managers think offering private health insurance helps those on extended sick leave to get back to work faster.

The survey, which questioned 1200 New Zealand workers, also found 85 per cent of employees suffered tiredness, 63 per cent felt anxious and 69 per cent had difficulty concentrating while at work.

nib CEO, Rob Hennin, says the survey shows employee wellbeing should be a priority within all workplaces.

"Our people are our most valuable asset in business and being proactive about workplace wellbeing is the best way to ensure you have a happy and healthy workforce," he says.

"Our group health insurance can be tailored for businesses with 15 employees to organisations of many thousands. Inclusive of pre-existing condition cover, it is an easy way to show your people that you care about their health and wellbeing."

Hennin says non-Pharmac drug cover from nib has also provided Nicholson with access to more treatment options that without health cover may have cost thousands of out-of-pocket dollars.

For more information check out https://health.nib.co.nz/business