Embark on a gourmet exploration

Satisfy your culinary wanderlust on an Epicurean Spotlight Voyage.

There is no doubt that culinary experiences play a significant part in many New Zealanders’ most memorable holidays. That exquisite first sip of a world-class wine, the mind-expanding sensations of local specialities, watching a master chef or winemaker at work and learning about the craftmanship behind ingredients and techniques — cuisine enhances travel in immeasurable ways. And now esteemed cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises, synonymous with all-inclusive luxury and sophistication, is set to redefine the luxury foodie’s travel experience with its new and exclusive Epicurean Spotlight Voyages, which form part of its new immersive culinary programming, Epicurean Perfection.

Featuring world-class chefs and masterful vintners, these voyages have been specially curated for select voyages onboard Seven Seas Grandeur™, Seven Seas Splendor™, Seven Seas Explorer®, and Seven Seas Voyager®. Each promises to tantalise the palate and immerse discerning guests in a world of culinary excellence and fine wines, all against the backdrop of some of the most breathtaking destinations on the planet.

Choosing to travel in style with Regent is special in more ways than one. All-inclusive itineraries set this cruise line apart for those looking for the most relaxing way to ease into a luxury holiday, and the Epicurean Spotlight Voyages are no exception. They offer guests gourmet cuisine in a range of speciality restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, and of course entertainment. There’s also unlimited internet access, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities onboard. For guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher, a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package with a transfer between hotel and ship, is also included. Uniquely, too, Regent is the only cruise line to offer included unlimited shore excursions in every port of call and included speciality dining.

What some of those shore excursions look like on an Epicurean Spotlight Voyage will set the mouth watering immediately. If you opt for the 10-night voyage aboard the luxurious Seven Seas Grandeur™ from Athens to Barcelona (departing 14 August, 2024) you could be sipping on a Turkish black tea in a quaint Old Town café, before sampling an exquisite three-course seafood lunch at a waterfront restaurant in Bozcaada, Turkey. A few days later, you can make your way along the base of Mount Etna to an elevated vineyard where premium wines can be sampled as you gaze over the dazzling expanse of Sicily’s east coast. Or in Aix-en-Provence, get ready to savour a tasting of outstanding local wines and cheeses at a chic fromagerie. These are but a taster of what’s in store on this Mediterranean wonder.

If the 14-night Epicurean Spotlight on Wine, Tokyo round trip, aboard Seven Seas Explorer® (departing 31 March, 2025) appeals, this vinous marvel comes with an array of tempting activities too. This particular journey includes a free pre- or post-cruise land programme, in all suite categories, featuring three exceptional nights exploring from your base in Tokyo, followed by an immersive, wine-focused cruise taking in the wondrous sights of Nagoya, Kyoto, Kochi and Beppu in Japan, Seoul in South Korea and Shanghai in China, before cruising back to Tokyo.

These are just two of the destination-immersive itineraries on offer, where experts will take guests on a gastronomic journey, making every meal a celebration of taste and culture.

The full Epicurean Perfection programme goes well beyond the traditional culinary offerings found at sea, inviting discerning travellers the opportunity to taste the world around them through Unrivalled Cuisine, Epicurean Explorations and Epicurean Enrichment. This new concept features exquisite cuisine in up to five speciality restaurants, immersive shore excursions, private fine wine and spirit tasting sessions, enriching hands-on cooking classes as part of its state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Kitchen, plus enlightening demonstrations, talks, presentations and more.

Reservations for these extraordinary voyages are now open. In a world where luxury meets culinary artistry, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Epicurean Spotlight Voyages are a feast for the senses. From savouring exquisite cuisine to exploring the world’s finest wine regions, these voyages promise an unparalleled gastronomic adventure that will leave a lasting impression.

Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in the extraordinary. With Regent, the world is your perfectly formed oyster.

